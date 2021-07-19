Want shirtless Jeff Goldblum on your feet? Reebok Jurassic Park collection drops July 30

Reebok is breaking the mold with a new sneaker collection inspired by Jurassic Park. Featuring a plethora of styles, this seven-piece collection takes inspiration from every corner of the park. Bold colors and daring patterns have been spliced from the vehicles, laboratory, security, flora, and some mega-sized fauna. We’ll be diving in deep on some of the clear standouts, so hit the jump and cue the theme song. Welcome to the Reebok Jurassic Park collection.

Reebok Jurassic Park collection coming July 30

Let’s address the tyrannosaurus in the room: the Reebok Jurassic Park Instapump Fury. These dynamic kicks pull inspiration from the Jurassic Park tour vehicles. Coated in an iconic green and yellow ombre, you’ll find deep red striped cutting across the upper. Texture is also very much at play here, with geometric imprints complementing the jagged, animalistic cutouts. That’s alongside some bobs and tabs bearing the Jurassic Park logo, hopefully granting these kicks enough firepower to outrun a horde of raptors.

Though it’s not all fantastic beasts and where to hide from them in this collection, Reebok has taken a slice of that Jurassic Park scientific spirit and infused it into some subtler styles. Cramming a hodge-podge collage of doodles, polka dots, and shirtless Jeff Goldbulms into just one-half of each sneaker, these busy-body lows appear to be completed by black embossed leather. Even the half-and-half “ReePark” logo speaks to these unnatural beauties’ hectic design.

These two mark just a few of the standout styles, but like a lab-full of blood-thirsty raptors, there’s always more on the way. So if you’d like to take a tour for yourself, you can shop the entire Reebok Jurassic Park collection on the Reebok website starting July 30. And for dinosaur lovers of every generation, you might find something to roar about with the new LEGO Jurassic World collection coming to stores this August.

9to5Toys’ take:

I have to say I’m surprised by what Reebok has unearthed in this collection. The Instapump Fury OGs are a nostalgic, pure 90s adrenaline rush, and I am so here for it. Plus, the sheer variety of styles means that a wider array of people can get in on the fun. Fans don’t come in any one shape or size or glitched-out, neo-dadaist style. So offering a variety of sneakers isn’t just good business — it’s plain good sense.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!