FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Want shirtless Jeff Goldblum on your feet? Reebok Jurassic Park collection drops July 30

-
FashionNewsReebok

Reebok is breaking the mold with a new sneaker collection inspired by Jurassic Park. Featuring a plethora of styles, this seven-piece collection takes inspiration from every corner of the park. Bold colors and daring patterns have been spliced from the vehicles, laboratory, security, flora, and some mega-sized fauna. We’ll be diving in deep on some of the clear standouts, so hit the jump and cue the theme song. Welcome to the Reebok Jurassic Park collection.

Reebok Jurassic Park collection coming July 30

Let’s address the tyrannosaurus in the room: the Reebok Jurassic Park Instapump Fury. These dynamic kicks pull inspiration from the Jurassic Park tour vehicles. Coated in an iconic green and yellow ombre, you’ll find deep red striped cutting across the upper. Texture is also very much at play here, with geometric imprints complementing the jagged, animalistic cutouts. That’s alongside some bobs and tabs bearing the Jurassic Park logo, hopefully granting these kicks enough firepower to outrun a horde of raptors.

Though it’s not all fantastic beasts and where to hide from them in this collection, Reebok has taken a slice of that Jurassic Park scientific spirit and infused it into some subtler styles. Cramming a hodge-podge collage of doodles, polka dots, and shirtless Jeff Goldbulms into just one-half of each sneaker, these busy-body lows appear to be completed by black embossed leather. Even the half-and-half “ReePark” logo speaks to these unnatural beauties’ hectic design.

These two mark just a few of the standout styles, but like a lab-full of blood-thirsty raptors, there’s always more on the way. So if you’d like to take a tour for yourself, you can shop the entire Reebok Jurassic Park collection on the Reebok website starting July 30. And for dinosaur lovers of every generation, you might find something to roar about with the new LEGO Jurassic World collection coming to stores this August.

9to5Toys’ take:

I have to say I’m surprised by what Reebok has unearthed in this collection. The Instapump Fury OGs are a nostalgic, pure 90s adrenaline rush, and I am so here for it. Plus, the sheer variety of styles means that a wider array of people can get in on the fun. Fans don’t come in any one shape or size or glitched-out, neo-dadaist style. So offering a variety of sneakers isn’t just good business — it’s plain good sense.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Reebok

About the Author

Quick swap mags for your Xbox controller: Otterbox Powe...
LEGO Nintendo Peach’s Castle in the works for fall re...
Apex Legends Emergence launches August 3 with new legen...
Makers of the popular Magic Bullet blender set to launc...
Banana Republic debuts stylish new luggage line from Pa...
Amazon offers Champion Manuscript Backpack at all-time ...
Cole Haan shoes up to 60% off during the Nordstrom Rack...
Under Armour’s Big Score Event offers up to 50% o...
Show More Comments

Related

LEGO has 5 new Jurassic World sets due out this summer, with exclusive dinosaurs and more

Learn More

E3 2021 Summer Game Fest showcase! Elden Ring, Black Ops Cold War, Among Us, more

Learn More
Save now

Apple’s latest weekend $8 or less movie sale also features fan-favorite collections from $15

$8 or less Learn More

E3 2021 Capcom show starts now! Resident Evil Village, Monster Hunter, Ace Attorney, more

Learn More

Converse makes Space Jam sneaker-verse without a second to spare, available Friday

Learn More
E3 sale

Nintendo launches massive E3 2021 eShop sale with ‘hundreds’ of titles marked down

Now Live! Learn More

Converse headlines S21 Pride collection with an iconic skater collab

Learn More

E3 2021 PC Gaming Show: Dying Light 2, Jurassic World Evolution 2, Ixion, more

Learn More