Save $750 on Microsoft’s 13.5-inch Surface Book 2 512GB at a new Amazon low

Amazon is offering the Microsoft 13.5-inch Surface Book 2 i7/16GB/512GB for $1,550.22 shipped. This originally went for $2,500, but selling recently for about $2,300, with today’s massive $750 savings marking the best we’ve tracked by a longshot and a new Amazon all-time low. If you can get away without Microsoft’s latest and greatest, this powerful professional laptop is a great choice. It’s powered by an 8th Gen. Intel i7 chip with integrated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics. Operating on Windows 10 Pro, you can get all kinds of leverage out of the 13.5-inch touchscreen display, including notetaking, digital art, editing, and much more. Over 900 customers have left it with an average 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more options.

For a more budget-friendly approach, consider the Lenovo Flex 5 for $590. While its AMD Ryzen 5 processor isn’t quite as powerful as what you’d get with the Surface Book 2, you still walk away with a 1080p touchscreen display, full 360-degree maneuverability, plus 10 hours of battery life with an included stylus. It’s perfect for students or anyone in a creative field, and ringing up at nearly a third of what our lead deal runs doesn’t hurt either. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 4,700 reviews.

But if it’s a top-notch gaming machine you’re after, you have to check out Gigabyte’s AERO 15 4K OLED gaming laptop. It packs an octa-core i7 processor, a powerful RTX 3080 GPU, and not to mention that unparalleled 4K OLED display, all at $550 off.

Surface Book 2 features:

Microsoft Surface Book 2 Features an 8th generation Intel Quad Core i7 Processor, 256 GB of storage, 8 GB RAM, and up to 17 hours of video playback

Enhanced Graphics performance with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 discrete GPU w/2GB GDDR5 Graphics Memory

The fastest Surface Book yet, with 2x more power and starting at 3.38 pounds (1,534 g) including keyboard

Vibrant PixelSense Display: now available with an improved 13.5″ touchscreen

Four versatile modes of use and new USB-C port

