Hasbro unveils six new 2D Clone Wars Vintage Collection figures, more

Today, Hasbro is expanding its Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection figures with a series of new releases. Straight out of the fan-favorite 2D Clone Wars series, there are a handful of 6- and 3.75-inch collectibles, ranging from iconic Clone Trooper variants to Jedi knights and more. Head below for all of the details on six of the upcoming Hasbro 2D Clone Wars figures and our first look at three additional releases coming later on in the future.

Hasbro debuts six new Clone Wars Vintage Collection figures

Delivering some of the very first figures from Genndy Tartakovsky’s Clone Wars 2D Micro–Series, the latest unveils to join Hasbro’s latest lineup of collectibles have finally been announced. With six different releases launching into the Vintage Collection and three into the Black Series, the fan-favorite animated series is finally getting some of the attention it deserves.

But let’s start with the new Vintage Collection, which has been shown off in its full glory today. Amongst the upcoming collection is six new 3.75-inch figures that look to bring the distinct art style of the show into physical form.







The stars of the show this time around for me are the new ARC Troopers, which feature blue or red markings to differentiate the Clone Caption figure. And since they need someone to fight, there is also a Battle Droid in much the same 2D-inspired design.

You’ll also find that three Jedi are being introduced to the Vintage Collection lineup, as well. Headlining is Aayla Secura, who is likely the most well-known of the upcoming releases. Though fans of the Clone Wars 2D series aren’t likely to have forgotten Luminara Unduli and Barriss Offee, who are seeing some of their first figures overall.







Black Series Clone Wars figures on the way, too

Alongside the six figures we’re getting actual first looks at, Hasbro also has some other announcements today. While they won’t be coming out quite as soon as the other releases, there are three additional figures from the Clone Wars 2D series. And oh, are they going to be worth the wait.

Entering into the Black Series, there will be new 6-inch versions of an ARC Trooper, General Grievous, and Mace Windu. The first of those will likely be much of the same as the Vintage Collection version showcased above; the other two look to deliver some pretty unique takes on the characters. General Grievous especially, who features a distinct design compared to the version that appeared in the actual Star Wars films, will likely be the more eagerly awaited of the figures.







As of now, no actual photos of the releases have been showcased, although we do know that more details will be arriving before a 2022 launch. These will be Walmart exclusives, much like the Vintage Collection debuts.

All nine of the new unveils today arrive with the same unique box art you’d expect for both the Black Series and Vintage Collection. There’s also a seal to commemorate the Lucasfilm 50th anniversary, too.

Like a lot of other 20-somethings who grew up on the Prequel Trilogy, there was something about Genndy Tartakovsky’s Clone Wars series that stood out enough to still be a favorite all of these years later.

So while Hasbro is clearly just trying to capture some of that nostalgia this time around for its latest Black Series and Vintage Collection releases, that’s just fine as long as it means we get more releases inspired by the 2D Clone Wars saga.

