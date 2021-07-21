Nordstrom Rack is keeping you on point this summer with 37% off Hydro Flasks from $15

Nordstrom Rack is diving into some summer savings with its Hydro Flask flash sale up to 37% off. Free shipping is available for orders over $89. Our favorite of the bunch is the new 21-ounce Standard Hydro Flask for $23.97. This goes for about $38 from retailers like Amazon, with today’s $14 savings bringing you the best price around. The new Hydro Flask features an 18/8 insulated stainless steel body, which can keep beverages cool for up to 24-hours, or hot up to six. Crafted from BPA-free materials, this water bottle is both dish washer safe and coated in a slip-resistant powder, to prevent drops and dings whether you’re soaking up some summer fun or sweating it out at the gym. Rated 4+ stars from 90% of customers. Head below for more Hydro Flask savings from $15.

More Hydro Flask deals:

Now that your hydration situation is covered, check out this deal we found on Instant Pot’s 6-qt. Duo Crisp air fryer for $52 off. Not only does it deliver pressure and slow cooking, but also airy frying, sous vide, and seven other unique cooking options. This thing replaces a myriad of cooking appliances in one fell swoop, but if you’d rather make sure you’re getting your money’s worth, our home goods guide is packed with other kitchen and culinary deals as well.

Hydro Flask water bottle features:

Your perfect travel companion. Keep life moving with Hydro Flask s 21 oz bottle and Standard Flex Cap. It stashes easily into a small shoulder bag, your pack s side pocket, or your car cup holder, and holds enough ice cold goodness to keep you going for hours without weighing you down. No wonder it s one of Hydro Flask’s bestselling water bottles. TempShield(TM) Hydro Flask s unique double wall vacuum insulation protects temperature for hours. Cold drinks stay icy cold and hot drinks stay piping hot so you can stay refreshed for any adventure. Made with 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel to ensure pure taste and no flavor transfer – and the durable construction stands up for whatever life brings. Hydro Flask’s proprietary powder coat means an easy-grip, sweat-free, and extra-durable bottle that you can take anywhere.

