Nyko’s 2021 DualSense Charge Arc Station for PS5 hits Amazon low at $14.50 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is now offering the Nyko Charge Arc Station for PlayStation 5 at $14.72 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Listed at $25 when it launched back in April, this is 41% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. The Charge Arc can power-up two DualSense controllers at once and features a “forward-looking,” industrial design to match the colorway of your PS5 and controllers. LED charging indicators and the ability to plug “into any wall outlet or USB port for rapid recharging” round out the feature set here. Nyko says it supports one-handed use, although much of the split reviews on Amazon say you might need to get your other hand on it to attach or take the controllers off. If that’s not a deal breaker for you, this is an all-time low on one of the nicer-looking third-party PS5 chargers out there (it’s about half the price of Sony’s). And you can get even more info in our launch coverage. Additional details below.

But you would prefer to give on of the lesser-known this-party brands a shot instead, check out the BEBONCOOL PS5 Controller Charging Station at $13 Prime shipped. It carries 4+ star ratings from hundreds and provides a similar setup to the Nyko option above, but in a more typical or average-looking package.

You’ll also want to take a good look at the new Hori Gaming Neckset for PlayStation 5 with USB-C and more right here. Then check out the deals we spotted this morning on 8Bitdo’s retro SN30 Pro/+ gamepads, everything announced at the latest State of Play showcase, details on the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, and go score June’s PlayStation Plus FREE games.

