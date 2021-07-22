Score the first discount we’ve tracked on an RTX 3080 gaming desktop at $300 off

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the ABS Gladiator Gaming PC 3.8GHz i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 for $2,299.99 shipped. Down $300 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve tracked on an RTX 3080 desktop. NVIDIA’s high-end RTX 3080 is one of the highest-end graphics cards from the company with 10GB of VRAM as well as DLSS and ray tracing support. You’ll find the Gigabyte Z590 Elite AX motherboard here and two sticks of G.Skill TridentZ RGB DDR4 3200MHz RAM here. For storage, there’s a 1TB Intel 660p NVMe SSD and it’s all cooled by a 240mm all-in-one liquid cooler. If you’re in the market for a high-end desktop without having to pay scalper pricing, this is an absolutely fantastic deal. Rated 4/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? The ASUS TUF F17 Gaming Laptop is a great alternative. It ships with a 10th Generation i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. You’ll also find the GTX 1650 Ti graphics card here as well, which makes it a capable gaming machine too. Sure, there’s no 10th Generation i7 or RTX 3080, but at $850, this is a great alternative for those looking for a powerful machine at a lower cost.

A great addition to today’s lead deal is Monoprice’s latest Zero-G 27-inch gaming monitor. With a 165Hz refresh rate, it’ll take advantage of the power that the RTX 3080 in today’s lead deal delivers. Since it’s only $200, you’ll still have $100 leftover from the savings above, making now a great time to pick it up.

More on the ABS Gladiator Gaming PC:

A power-packed gaming rig that does everything from 4K and VR gaming to streaming and multitasking. The parts come from top brands guaranteeing unbeatable quality and stability. A mid-tower case showcases your water-cooled rig bathed in catching RGB lighting through its tempered glass side and front panels.

