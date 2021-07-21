FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Dr. Seuss titles, Disgaea, Tiny Little Kingdoms, more

-
It is now time to gather up all of Wednesday’s best deals on Android games and apps. We have plenty of Android hardware offers and even some game controllers on sale right now, but for now it’s on to the day’s best app deals courtesy of Google Play. Highlights include loads of Dr. Seuss interactive story book apps, Correlate – Health Diary, Disgaea 1 Complete, Tiny Little Kingdoms, and more. Hit the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by a new Google Pixel 5 promotion with Pixel buds and a $100 gift card attached. That deal now joins the rest of the offers in our Android deal hub including ongoing price drops on OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Google Pixel 4. Deals on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7/+ at up to $200 off the going prices are still live alongside Google’s official fabric Pixel 4 cases and the everything else in our Google deal hub. Just be sure to check out our accessory deals including Sugru’s moldable glue tech repair kit, the NEOGEO Arcade Stick console/controller, loads of new Anker deals from $11, and this mornings collection of smartphone add-ons

Today’s best game deals: Untitled Goose Game $10, COD Black Ops Cold War $30, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Dr. Seuss Cat in the Hat:

Join the Cat in the Hat in this interactive book app as he stirs up some mischief while Dick and Sally’s mother is out and about! Explore pictures, learn new vocabulary, and follow along with three fun ways to read! Will Dick and Sally get things back to normal before Mother returns?

