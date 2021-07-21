Best Android app deals of the day: Dr. Seuss titles, Disgaea, Tiny Little Kingdoms, more

It is now time to gather up all of Wednesday’s best deals on Android games and apps. We have plenty of Android hardware offers and even some game controllers on sale right now, but for now it’s on to the day’s best app deals courtesy of Google Play. Highlights include loads of Dr. Seuss interactive story book apps, Correlate – Health Diary, Disgaea 1 Complete, Tiny Little Kingdoms, and more. Hit the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.
Today’s Best Android App Deals:
- Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev FREE (Reg. $1)
- Correlate – Health Diary FREE (Reg. $3)
- The Cat in the Hat – Dr. Seuss $1 (Reg. $6)
- The Lorax – Dr. Seuss $1 (Reg. $6)
- Horton Hears a Who! $1 (Reg. $6)
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas $1 (Reg. $6)
- One Fish Two Fish – Dr. Seuss $1 (Reg. $6)
- Hop on Pop – Dr. Seuss $1 (Reg. $6)
- Fox in Socks – Dr. Seuss $1 (Reg. $6)
- Plus more Dr. Seuss app deals…
- Disgaea 1 Complete $18 (Reg. $33)
- ARC Launcher Pro $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Alpha Launcher Prime $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Computer Launcher Win 10 Launcher $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Tiny Little Kingdoms $2 (Reg. $4)
- Age of Pirates RPG Elite $1 (Reg. $3)
- Manual Camera: DSLR – Camera Pro FREE (Reg. $5)
- Speedometer GPS Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Lines Square – White Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Lines Square – Neon icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Camera 4K, UHD, Panorama, Selfie FREE (Reg. $1)
- Dead Bunker 2 HD FREE (Reg. $1)
- Pixel Soldiers: Waterloo $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Pixel Soldiers: The Great War $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Speccy – Complete Sinclair ZX Spectrum $3 (Reg. $5)
- SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- World History $2 (Reg. $3.50)
Join the Cat in the Hat in this interactive book app as he stirs up some mischief while Dick and Sally's mother is out and about! Explore pictures, learn new vocabulary, and follow along with three fun ways to read! Will Dick and Sally get things back to normal before Mother returns?
