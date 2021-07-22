FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Learn to draw with Wacom’s Intuos wireless tablets at lows from $80 (Save up to $50)

Amazon is offering the Wacom Intuos Medium Wireless Drawing Tablet for $149.95 shipped. Matched at B&H. Typically fetching $200, this is the largest single discount we’ve ever tracked and a new all-time low price. Touting universal compatibility across Mac, Windows, Linux, and Android, the Wacom Intuos drawing tablet is a great way to give your digital art career the boost it needs. It includes a battery-free pen with 4096-levels of pressure sensitivity, alongside programmable shortcut keys and Bluetooth connectivity. Measuring up at 10.4 by 7.8-inches, this medium-sized drawing tablet offers plenty of workspace while staying compact enough for travel, or drawing just about anywhere. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 6,000 customers. See more options below the jump.

Don’t need quite so much real estate The small version is down to a new 2021 low at $79.95, from the usual $100 fare. All the same functionality comes included, just in a smaller package, and at a significantly lower price. Perfect for beginners, or as a memorable gift for any young artists in your life.

While you’re not using your new tablet, this 2-slot MacBook stand from Nulaxy could make a great space-saver at just $11. Crafted from sturdy aluminum, it’s able to fit up to two 17.3-inch MacBooks, so you’ll find plenty of space here for any tablets, iPads, or other devices in need of organizing.

Wacom Intuos Wireless Drawing Tablet features:

Create impressive digital art with this 10.4′ x 7.8′ medium Wacom Intuos pen tablet. Its battery-free pen and 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity let you draw well-defined lines, and its ExpressKeys customizes favorite shortcuts. This black Wacom Intuos pen tablet connects wirelessly with its built-in Bluetooth, and access to free downloadable software provides useful graphic tools

