Apple Leather Sleeve for iPhone 12 Pro/Max sees new all-time low at $78, more from $37.50

Amazon is offering Apple’s official Leather Sleeve for the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max for $77.99 shipped. This will typically run you $129, with today’s $51 discount marking a new all-time low at $13 under our previous mention. Apple’s Leather Sleeve is crafted from ‘specially tanned and finished European leather”, with a naturally soft touch to keep your phone free of dings and scratches. The sturdy construction features an interior pocket for your credit card or ID, alongside a convenient carrying strap that snaps your phone into place. And ready for the latest in Apple peripherals, this case is prepped for MagSafe charging as well. Hit the jump for more.

Got your hands on the latest 11-inch iPad Pro? This highly-rated Speck Folio Case is down to $37.49. usually fetching $50, you can save 25% today and mark a new all-time low with just some of your savings from our lead deal. Designed for the new 11-inch iPad Pro, or previous-generation iPad Air, this tough folio case has been drop-tested from 4-feet, with a built-in slot for the Apple pencil, and a clever fold-out design so it can double as a stand. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Speaking of iPad accessories, did you see you can nab Nulaxy’s backlight Bluetooth iPad keyboard for just $9 today? With up to 60-days of battery life, it makes a perfect travel companion for work, travel writing, or wherever your passions lie. And for the rest of your Apple gear, our Mac accessories guide is packed with deals like these, so take a look to see what else today’s savings will score you.

More about Apple’s Leather Sleeve:

Made from specially tanned and finished European leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time.

The sleeve fits snugly around the curves of your iPhone and protects it from scratches and drops, without adding bulk.

Inside, there’s a pocket for your credit card or ID, and it comes with a matching strap so that you can keep it close at hand, wherever you go.

When it’s time to charge, just snap on your MagSafe charger and a fast wireless charge begins on contact.

