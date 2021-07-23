FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple Leather Sleeve for iPhone 12 Pro/Max sees new all-time low at $78, more from $37.50

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesApple
Save $51 From $37.49

Amazon is offering Apple’s official Leather Sleeve for the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max for $77.99 shipped. This will typically run you $129, with today’s $51 discount marking a new all-time low at $13 under our previous mention. Apple’s Leather Sleeve is crafted from ‘specially tanned and finished European leather”, with a naturally soft touch to keep your phone free of dings and scratches. The sturdy construction features an interior pocket for your credit card or ID, alongside a convenient carrying strap that snaps your phone into place. And ready for the latest in Apple peripherals, this case is prepped for MagSafe charging as well. Hit the jump for more.

Got your hands on the latest 11-inch iPad Pro? This highly-rated Speck Folio Case is down to $37.49. usually fetching $50, you can save 25% today and mark a new all-time low with just some of your savings from our lead deal. Designed for the new 11-inch iPad Pro, or previous-generation iPad Air, this tough folio case has been drop-tested from 4-feet, with a built-in slot for the Apple pencil, and a clever fold-out design so it can double as a stand. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Speaking of iPad accessories, did you see you can nab Nulaxy’s backlight Bluetooth iPad keyboard for just $9 today? With up to 60-days of battery life, it makes a perfect travel companion for work, travel writing, or wherever your passions lie. And for the rest of your Apple gear, our Mac accessories guide is packed with deals like these, so take a look to see what else today’s savings will score you.

More about Apple’s Leather Sleeve:

  • Made from specially tanned and finished European leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time.
  • The sleeve fits snugly around the curves of your iPhone and protects it from scratches and drops, without adding bulk.
  • Inside, there’s a pocket for your credit card or ID, and it comes with a matching strap so that you can keep it close at hand, wherever you go.
  • When it’s time to charge, just snap on your MagSafe charger and a fast wireless charge begins on contact.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Apple

About the Author

Apple’s 16-inch Intel MacBook Pros are up to $500...
Your garage or woodshop deserves 24,000-lumens of light...
This backlit Bluetooth iPad keyboard just dove to $9 Pr...
Top-rated Tractive GPS smart dog tracker with health st...
Just $13 will score you this 32-inch gas spring monitor...
Amazon will ship this 3-piece bistro patio set to your ...
Apple Watch SE tracks your fitness without a phone than...
Dell’s sleek Pro Slim Backpack hits $26.50, more ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 55%

Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases from $23

From $23 Learn More
New low

Apple’s iPhone 12/Pro MagSafe Leather Case hits Amazon low at $53 + iPhone 12 mini gear

$53 Learn More
$350 off

Unlocked iPhone 11 Pro/Max now starting from $770 Prime shipped (Up to $350 off)

$770+ Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: June 23, 2021 – iPad Pro $199 off, official iPhone 12 cases from $40, more

Listen now
Reg. $59

Amazon has the Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet in black down at $49.50 right now

$49.50 Learn More
sitewide sale

Nomad launches 30% off summer sale with iPhone 12 MagSafe gear, AirTags cases, more

30% off Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Beats Studio Buds see first cash discount, iPad Air hits new low, 27-inch 5K iMac $299 off, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: M1 iMac up to $130 off, Apple TV Siri Remote $50, Google Pixel 4 hits $399, more

Learn More