Lowe’s discounts Westinghouse portable power stations from $119 to run your campsite

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering a selection of Westinghouse iGen Portable Batteries from $119 shipped. Our favorite is the iGen600s portable power station at $399.90. For comparison, it has a list price of $499 and today’s deal marks a new low. This portable power station delivers a 592Wh battery with 600W continuous and 1200W peak power delivery. You’ll find an LED display that shows you how much battery charge is left, a built-in tri-mode flashlight, dual AC ports, a 12V DC plug, and one 2.4A USB-A, dual QuickCharge 3.0, and an 18W USB-C port. This all combines to provide you with a portable power station that’s capable of running your entire campsite. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Is today’s deal a bit too much for your needs? This solar-powered portable battery is a great buy given that it can charge your phone or tablet while off-grid. It’s available for just $30 on Amazon, which is a fraction of what today’s deal fetches. When the charge starts to run low, just set it in the sun and the built-in solar panels will top off the internal battery.

After shopping today’s lead deal, be sure to swing by our Green Deals guide. There, you’ll find a slew of other ways to go green and ditch fossil fuels outside of just with a portable generator. We’re constantly updating the guide with the best deals from around the web, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often.

More on the Westinghouse iGen600s Portable Power Station:

The Westinghouse iGen600s Portable Power Station provides 592-Watt hours of power with 600 continuous and 1200 peak watts to handle your portable power needs. Maintenance-free with a lithium-ion battery, the iGen600s produces no noise and no fumes for safe use indoors or outdoors. This power station is solar panel capable for environmentally friendly charging wherever you are. With a convenient carrying handle and a noiseless lithium-ion battery, this power station is great for camping, road trips, tailgating, or festivals where you need convenient portable power. The control panel features four USB outlets, two household outlets, a car cigarette lighter port, and a 12V DC port. The iGen600s is fully featured with an LED display, a tri-mode flashlight, and built-in safety features. With real-time feedback on the LED display, it provides convenient updates at a glance and peace of mind with safety warnings. The Westinghouse iGen600s is the portable power station you can trust wherever you need on-the-go power.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!