Upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 6 PRODUCT(RED) while it’s $134 off

-
Apple Watch
$134 off $265

Amazon is offering the Apple Watch Series 6 40mm PRODUCT(RED) for $264.99 shipped with the final price reflecting at checkout. Normally $399 and on sale for $279 at Best Buy right now, today’s deal beats our last mention by $35, though we have seen it go for as low as $249 in the past.

Apple Watch Series 6 is the company’s latest flagship wearable, offering up a plethora of fitness tracking features and much more. There’s an integrated blood/oxygen sensor, step tracking, heart rate monitoring, and much more. You’ll also find that there’s an even brighter always-on display and the new U1 chip in tow. Plus, with the upcoming release of watchOS 8 (public beta now available), you’ll be able to monitor respiratory rate while sleeping, set multiple timers at once, and try out all of the other new features. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Today’s deal ships with a PRODUCT(RED) Watch as well as band. But, if the band isn’t quite what you’re looking for, then check out our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to spruce up your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands can sometimes be quite expensive, third-party alternatives are a fantastic choice if you’re on a tighter budget.

While the PRODUCT(RED) model above is GPS and Wi-Fi only, we are tracking a cellular model Apple Watch SE on sale right now as well. It’s well worth considering if you need something that allows you to leave your phone behind. You can pick it up for $290, which is down from its $329 normal going rate and a match for our last mention. Of course, be sure to give our Apple guide a look for other ways to save.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

  • GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist
  • Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
  • Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app
  • The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down
  • S6 SiP up to 20% faster than Series 5

