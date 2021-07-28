FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get 4 high-quality leather keyrings for your AirTags for $50 (Reg. $60)

-
Reg. $60 $50

When it comes to keeping track of your belongings, Apple AirTags provide a very elegant solution. The AirTag Leather Key Ring helps you keep your trackers in perfect condition — and you can currently pick up a 4-pack for just $49.99 (Reg. $60) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

Like most Apple accessories, AirTags are very beautiful. However, anything that is permanently attached to your keys or bag is going to take some serious punishment. Many reviews have now shown that AirTags scratch very easily

The solution? These high-quality keyrings provide all-round protection, while complementing the style of your AirTags. Made from vegan leather, the keyrings come in two stylish colors: Morandi Green and Oxford Brown. You get two of each type in the pack of four.

To protect your AirTag, you simply slip the device inside the leather. A premium bronze button keeps your AirTag secure, and the keyring provides 360-degree protection from scratches and bumps. The center of the device is visible through a window in the keyring. This also means the AirTag sounds can be heard at full volume, and the leather does not block the Bluetooth signal.

Aside from protection, the keyrings make it easier to attach your AirTag to bags, keys, and other personal items. It’s a smart upgrade for any committed Apple user, and a nice gift for friends.

Order today for just $49.99 to get your pack of four leather AirTag keyrings, normally priced at $60.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Samsung’s LTE Galaxy Watch Active2 features built...
Govee’s new RGBWW Smart Camping Lantern sees firs...
Sous vide doesn’t have to be pricey: Monoprice 11...
iRobot’s Root rt0 coding robot with brick top hit...
Fossil Flash Sale offers up to 70% off best-selling wat...
9to5Toys Daily: July 28, 2021 – Apple Watch on sale f...
Try some treats from around the world with this interna...
Cricut Maker 3 sees rare discount to all-time low at $3...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $20

CYRILL’s new water-resistant clear and glitter AirTag cases now down at $16 Prime shipped

$16 Learn More

Tested: Nomad’s new AirTag Leather Loop sport a unique, yet premium Horween design

Buy now Learn More

New Ringke hard-shell AirTag cases with twist lock mechanism start from under $4 each

From $4 Learn More

New Case-Mate AirTag collar mount unleashed with glow in the dark design, $20 price, more

Order Now! Learn More
40% off

New Casely vegan leather AirTag keychains come with dual ring clips, now up to 40% off

From $12 Learn More
Reg. $12+

elago’s AirTag keychain cases feature food grade silicone, now starting at $9

From $9 Learn More
Reg. up to $250

Samsung’s LTE Galaxy Watch Active2 features built-in ECG + more at $180 (Reg. up to $250)

$180 Learn More
40% off

Govee’s new RGBWW Smart Camping Lantern sees first price drop, now $24 (Save 40%)

$24 Learn More