iRobot’s Root rt0 coding robot with brick top hits new low at $60 Prime shipped

Today only, Woot is offering the iRobot Root rt0 Coding Robot with Brick Top Bundle for $59.99 Prime shipped, with non-members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally $150, it goes for around $100 at Amazon right now and today’s deal is $10 below our last mention, marking a new low that we’ve tracked. This kit is designed to help you learn to program with 20 reactive sensors that focus on STEM learning, making it a great choice for both young and old. Connecting to the iRobot Coding app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device to offer three different levels of learning. With the brick top that’s included with your purchase, you can even turn the robot into a “mobile catapult to a glowing rocket ship” with support for a “variety of common building blocks, including LEGO bricks.” Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can take a look at our launch coverage for a closer look.

Save a few bucks when you opt for the Sphero Mini Soccer App-enabled Programmable Robot Ball for $50 at Amazon. While it doesn’t have the same abilities as today’s lead deal, it’s a fun and unique toy to help your kids learn to code. We took a look at it in our hands-on review, where we found it to be a “fun and easy way to start coding.”

For other ways of creating, check out this discount that we just found on the Cricut Maker 3. It’s down to $379, which is a return to its all-time low that we’ve only seen one time. You’ll be able to cut paper, leather, metal, wood, and more here, which allows you to create, craft, and make with ease.

More on the iRobot Root rt0 Coding Robot:

iRobot Root rt0 Coding Robot with Brick Top Holiday Bundle: Programmable STEM Toy for Kids 6+, Ideal for Creative Play through Art, Music & Code For a limited time, bring home the joy of creativity with an all-new bundle that includes the Brick Top for non-stop play and exploration! The Root® rt0 coding robot and Brick Top bundle combine family friendly fun and hours of coding activities at your fingertips, no matter your family’s experience with coding or robotics. With over 20 reactive sensors and features this smart robot appeals to children and families of all interests.

