Put a thermal label maker in the home office at up to 30% off with deals from $95

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, IDPRT (96% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 30% off its thermal label makers. One standout is the iDPRT SP410 Thermal Label Maker and Printer for $95.19 shipped. Regularly around $140, this is more than 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also a new Amazon all-time low. Whether you’re running your own business or just always want to have pro-quality shipping labels at the ready, today’s deal is worth a look. It can print up to 72 labels per minute while meeting the standards of most major services (UPS, eBay, Amazon, Shopify, and more). Auto paper positioning, compatibility with Mac and PC systems, and “advanced thermal direct technology” that prints without using ink round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

But if it’s just a simple label maker you need for home use, organization, and the like, check out the Brother P-Touch at $60. This one has a full QWERTY keyboard and carries solid ratings from over 4,400 Amazon customers. It won’t be quite as efficient as today’s thermal option, and you’ll have to refill it with Brother label tape, but it will get the job done for much less. Otherwise, just score this$10 manual option and call it a day.

Browse through the rest of today’s thermal label maker deals at Amazon right here, then head over to our office supply guide for even more. Alongside some notable back to school supply sales, you’ll find a host of home office gear including pens, mechanical pencils, highlighters, copy paper, and more right here from $0.50.

More on the iDPRT SP410 Thermal Label Maker:

150mm/s high-speed printing which can print 72 labels per minute, reducing unnecessary time wastage. Supporting the width of 2”(50mm)-4.25”(108mm) and the length of 1”(25mm)-11.81”(300mm), the iDPRT shipping label printer is able to meet various needs including UPS, eBay, Amazon, Shopify and etc.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!