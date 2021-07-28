FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Put a thermal label maker in the home office at up to 30% off with deals from $95

-
AmazonOffice SuppliesIDRT
30% off $95+

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, IDPRT (96% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 30% off its thermal label makers. One standout is the iDPRT SP410 Thermal Label Maker and Printer for $95.19 shipped. Regularly around $140, this is more than 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also a new Amazon all-time low. Whether you’re running your own business or just always want to have pro-quality shipping labels at the ready, today’s deal is worth a look. It can print up to 72 labels per minute while meeting the standards of most major services (UPS, eBay, Amazon, Shopify, and more). Auto paper positioning, compatibility with Mac and PC systems, and “advanced thermal direct technology” that prints without using ink round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

But if it’s just a simple label maker you need for home use, organization, and the like, check out the Brother P-Touch at $60. This one has a full QWERTY keyboard and carries solid ratings from over 4,400 Amazon customers. It won’t be quite as efficient as today’s thermal option, and you’ll have to refill it with Brother label tape, but it will get the job done for much less. Otherwise, just score this$10 manual option and call it a day. 

Browse through the rest of today’s thermal label maker deals at Amazon right here, then head over to our office supply guide for even more. Alongside some notable back to school supply sales, you’ll find a host of home office gear including pens, mechanical pencils, highlighters, copy paper, and more right here from $0.50

More on the iDPRT SP410 Thermal Label Maker:

150mm/s high-speed printing which can print 72 labels per minute, reducing unnecessary time wastage. Supporting the width of 2”(50mm)-4.25”(108mm) and the length of 1”(25mm)-11.81”(300mm), the iDPRT shipping label printer is able to meet various needs including UPS, eBay, Amazon, Shopify and etc.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Office Supplies

Office Supplies - Pens, paper, pencils, notebooks, office chairs, desks and more

IDRT

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

DEWALT 20V MAX LED Work Light at least 42% off at $49 +...
Ring Video Doorbell Pro packs end-to-end encryption at ...
Nokia 8.3 Android smartphone wields four rear cameras a...
Anker HomeKit-ready eufyCam 2 Pro home security system ...
DJI OM 4 Smartphone Gimbal with magnetic mount sees rar...
Just $11 will score you this highly-rated dual monitor ...
ASUS 14-inch laptop is the perfect study buddy at new l...
Fiskar’s #1 best-selling 14-inch X7 hatchet retur...
Show More Comments

Related

46% off

Chefman’s cast aluminum Volcano Belgian Waffle Maker drops to $18 (Reg. $30) + more

$18+ Learn More
Reg. $50+

No more waiting for cold brew, the Presto Rapid Dorothy does it in 15 mins. at $35 (Reg. $50+)

$35 Learn More
43% off

DEWALT 20V MAX LED Work Light at least 42% off at $49 + more in today’s Gold Box

$49+ Learn More
Orig. $249

Ring Video Doorbell Pro packs end-to-end encryption at $100 (Refurb, Orig. $249)

$100 Learn More
Reg. $599

Nokia 8.3 Android smartphone wields four rear cameras and is on sale for $420 (Save 30%)

$420 Learn More
37% off

Anker HomeKit-ready eufyCam 2 Pro home security system now $174 off + more from $37.50

$37.50+ Learn More
Rare discount

DJI OM 4 Smartphone Gimbal with magnetic mount sees rare discount to $129

$129 Learn More
60% off

Joe’s New Balance Back to School Kick Off cuts up to 60% off running shoes, more from $30

from $30 Learn More