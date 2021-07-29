Score Amazonia’s Milano 5-foot Indoor/Outdoor Bench at $131.50 (Reg. $170, 1-year low)

Amazon is offering the Amazonia Milano 5-foot Patio Bench for $131.67 shipped. That’s $48 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked in over a year by $33. This versatile bench is ready to work both indoors and outdoors. Eucalyptus is the primary material used and the entire thing boasts a “rich wood-brown color.” Galvanized steel is used to hold everything together, giving it a sturdy foundation. Measurements span 59 by 19 by 35 inches, providing plenty of space for two people to sit down comfortably. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If a smaller, metal design won’t bother you, check out the Belleze 50-inch Garden Backyard Bench at $100. It’s ready to uphold 500 pounds of weight and withstand the elements. Dimensions work out to roughly 50 by 24 by 33 inches and there’s enough room for two people to sit side by side.

Other outdoor-friendly markdowns we’ve come across include Wakeman’s 2-Person Dome Tent at $20, the YETI Carryall 35 Boat and Beach Tote Bag for $112.50, and even Govee’s new RGBWW Smart Camping Lantern at $24. Finally, be sure to also check out Fiskar’s #1 best-selling hatchet at $25 alongside a batch of multi-tools and pocket knives from $9.

High quality certified Eucalyptus dining and outdoor bench in a rich wood-brown color. This bench will make your outdoors an elegant space to enjoy with family and friends.

Outdoor Bench 19L x 59W x 35H. Maximun Weight 500 lb.

This wood bench is lightweight making it easy to move around and store.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!