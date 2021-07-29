FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G sees first discount to $200 at Amazon and Best Buy

$200

Amazon is offering the unlocked OnePlus Nord N200 5G 64GB Android Smartphone for $199.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy as part of its Deals of the Day. Normally $240, today’s deal is the first discount that we’ve tracked, which also makes it a new all-time low. Delivering 5G connectivity, the OnePlus Nord N200 allows you to easily enjoy blazing-fast network speeds. You’ll find a 6.49-inch FHD+ 90Hz display to watch movies, YouTube, and more on. The 5,000mAh battery easily gets you through the day and 18W fast charging lets you top things off in a flash for times where you can’t stay plugged in for a long time. There’s 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that’s expandable up to 256GB with microSD cards, as well. Plus, the 13MP triple camera system allows you to easily capture any moment on summer vacation and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more over in our coverage at 9to5Google.

Opt instead for the Moto G7 Plus and save some cash. It’s $150 at Amazon and offers 64GB of internal storage alongside a 16MP rear camera. If you’re on a tighter budget, and don’t mind ditching 5G connectivity or the 13MP triple camera array, then the G7 Plus could be a fantastic option for you.

Also, do keep in mind that we just saw the Google Pixel 3a fall to $154, which originally cost $399. It’ll run Android 12, which is a nice benefit. Sure, it’s a few bucks less than today’s lead deal, but you’ll lose out on 5G and it’s open-box, which are things you’ll want to remember when shopping. Also, be sure to give yesterday’s Android app deal roundup a look for other great ways to save.

More on the OnePlus Nord N200 5G:

  • 6.49” Full HD+ LCD Display, 90Hz Smooth Display – Immerse yourself in all your favorite movies, TV shows, and video games with N200 5G’s 6.49” crystal clear Full HD+ display.
  • Large 5000mAh battery – The OnePlus Nord N200 5G is powered by a massive 5000mAh battery, providing all the power required to get you through the day. Watch hours of TV, play graphically intense games, or browse the internet non-stop without fear of your device dying. Should the unthinkable happen and your battery die, no sweat.
  • 4GB RAM + 64GB built-in storage (expandable up to 256GB) – The OnePlus Nord N200 5G packs all the performance power and storage you’ll need to run and store your favorite content. 4GB of RAM ensures your applications and content run smoothly, making for a seamless, customizable, and enjoyable mobile experience. The 64GB of built-in storage ensures you can have all your favorite films, TV shows, games, and photos with you on the go. Need more storage? Expand it by up to 256GB with a microSD card.

