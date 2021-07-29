Save $459 on Apple’s 2020 Intel MacBook Air in this 1-day refurb Woot sale, more

Woot is currently offering Apple’s latest 2020 Intel 13-inch MacBook Air with 512GB of storage for $839.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Having originally retailed for $1,299, today’s offer amounts to $459 in savings, comes within $10 of our previous mention for the all-time low, and the second-best price to date.

While it’s not the latest iteration with Apple Silicon under the hood, Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Air arrives with much the same design featuring a 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone support, the latest iteration of Magic Keyboard, and Touch ID. Not to mention, support for the new macOS Monterey release this fall. Powered by a 10th Generation i3 processor, there’s 16GB of RAM alongside 512GB of SSD storage to supplement its 11-hour battery life and two Thunderbolt 3 ports. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Also on sale today at Woot, you’ll find Apple’s latest Intel 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro i5 1.4GHz/8GB/512GB for $1,249.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Down from its original $1,499 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $249 in savings and is one of the lowest prices of the year.

If the current M1 MacBook lineup isn’t cutting it for you spec-wise, this Intel machine arrives with a 10th generation processor alongside four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 512GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. That’s alongside a True Tone Retina display, Touch Bar, and Intel Iris graphics with 10-hours of battery life rounding out the notable features. Includes the same 90-day warranty above. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Then be sure to go hit up our Apple guide for all of the other best deals this week

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology

Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID

Tenth-generation Intel Core i5 processor

Intel Iris Plus Graphics

Fast SSD storage

16GB of memory

Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 11 hours of battery life

