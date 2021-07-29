FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $459 on Apple’s 2020 Intel MacBook Air in this 1-day refurb Woot sale, more

-
AppleBest Mac Dealswoot
Save now $459 off

Woot is currently offering Apple’s latest 2020 Intel 13-inch MacBook Air with 512GB of storage for $839.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Having originally retailed for $1,299, today’s offer amounts to $459 in savings, comes within $10 of our previous mention for the all-time low, and the second-best price to date.

While it’s not the latest iteration with Apple Silicon under the hood, Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Air arrives with much the same design featuring a 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone support, the latest iteration of Magic Keyboard, and Touch ID. Not to mention, support for the new macOS Monterey release this fall. Powered by a 10th Generation i3 processor, there’s 16GB of RAM alongside 512GB of SSD storage to supplement its 11-hour battery life and two Thunderbolt 3 ports. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Also on sale today at Woot, you’ll find Apple’s latest Intel 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro i5 1.4GHz/8GB/512GB for $1,249.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Down from its original $1,499 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $249 in savings and is one of the lowest prices of the year.

If the current M1 MacBook lineup isn’t cutting it for you spec-wise, this Intel machine arrives with a 10th generation processor alongside four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 512GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. That’s alongside a True Tone Retina display, Touch Bar, and Intel Iris graphics with 10-hours of battery life rounding out the notable features. Includes the same 90-day warranty above. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Then be sure to go hit up our Apple guide for all of the other best deals this week, including offerings on iPads, accessories, and much more

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

  • Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology
  • Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID
  • Tenth-generation Intel Core i5 processor
  • Intel Iris Plus Graphics
  • Fast SSD storage
  • 16GB of memory
  • Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • Up to 11 hours of battery life

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Mac Deals

Apple's MacBook lineup currently consists of various models from 13- to 16-inches. In 2019, Apple returned to larger display offerings, bringing the 16-inch MacBook Pro…

woot

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Under Armour’s back to school event takes up to 2...
Google Pixel 3a will run Android 12, sees open-box disc...
Don’t need the power of M1? Score Apple’s p...
Roast a 20-lb. turkey in Elite Gourmet’s 45L conv...
Save up to $118 on Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go ...
These single-pole/3-way Wi-Fi dimmer switches upgrade y...
Dark Matter 27in monitor review: 240Hz brings hyper smo...
This stainless-steel iPad keyboard offers 90-days of ba...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Don’t need the power of M1? Score Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $359 off (Open-box)

$359 off Learn More
From $749

Apple’s new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro delivers a Liquid Retina XDR display at $100 off

$100 off Learn More
Reg. $129

Apple Pencil 2 falls to the second-best price of the year at $104 (Reg. $129)

$104 Learn More
25% off

Under Armour’s back to school event takes up to 25% off: Backpacks, shoes, more

from $17 Learn More
Orig. $399

Google Pixel 3a will run Android 12, sees open-box discount to $154 (Orig. $399)

$154 Learn More
Save $25

Roast a 20-lb. turkey in Elite Gourmet’s 45L convection toaster oven for $100 ($25 off)

$100 Learn More
New low

Save up to $118 on Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go at new low of $582

$582 Learn More
Up to 60% off

These single-pole/3-way Wi-Fi dimmer switches upgrade your smart home from $8

From $8 Learn More