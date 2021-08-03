Home Depot’s latest sale refreshes your patio with up to $150 off outdoor furniture

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is currently taking $100 or more off a selection of patio furniture from top brands like Hampton Bay, StyleWell, and more. You’ll find free shipping available across the selection of outdoor seating deals, with in-store pickup available for those wanting to get their patio upgrades right away. Even though summer is already halfway over, these discounts make for a great time to finally refresh your outdoor space. So whether your current gear won’t make it through the end of the season or you’re just looking for an additional accessory, you’ll find everything from full sets to chairs, and more. Everything comes backed by 4+ star ratings, as well. Head below for all of our top picks.

Notable patio furniture deals:

After you’ve shopped all of the discounts in today’s sale right here, be sure to head on over to our home goods guide for plenty of ways to refresh your space inside and out. But if your lawn could use some of the same attention as your patio, go check out the 22% discount we spotted yesterday on this Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch self-propelled electric mower.

Hampton Bay Papasan Wicker Outdoor Set features:

Sit back and relax with the style and comfort of this 3-piece patio bistro set. Crafted with all-resin wicker and a powder-coated steel frame, this versatile set includes a small table and two chairs. The chairs are equipped with cozy, putty tan cushions that are easy to maintain. Each seat supports up to 300 lbs., while the table holds 50 lbs. Perfect for your patio, porch or sunroom, this bistro set is designed for your enjoyment season after season.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!