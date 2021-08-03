JLab unveils $20 wireless earbuds with built-in charging cable, 32-hour battery, more

JLab has made a name for itself by adding reliable gear to the tech space while keeping cost remarkably low. Today’s release of JLab GO Air POP further solidifies this with a mere $20 price tag despite packing 32+ hours of battery life and a built-in charging cable into its earbuds’ case. When not in use, the USB cable folds neatly underneath the bottom of the case so it’s ready for use whenever you’re able to find an open power source. Surprisingly, this is achieved with a charging case that is “smaller than a car key fob.” Continue reading to learn more.

JLab GO Air POP set a high bar with a low price

Just when you think the wireless earbuds space has dropped to the lowest possible price, another brand throws its hat into the ring. JLab GO Air POP has debuted with a low price that’s paired with a stellar feature set.

With a smaller than car key fob-sized case, JLab GO Air POP offers 32+ hours of total battery life between charges. Even better, topping them off won’t require you to find a charging cable. This is thanks to an integrated USB-A cord that is stored in the bottom of the case.

Despite being a budget-friendly pair of earbuds, JLab backs GO Air POP with a two-year warranty. While some competitors like Anker offer an 18-month warranty, most stick with a year. This really stretches just how far $20 can get you in the wireless earbuds arena.

“JLab launched the GO Air Pop to be the new tip of the spear in our true wireless portfolio, providing a gateway for new customers to experience true wireless technology and also shows the world that just because a product has an entry-level price, it can still have great features, benefits, and awesome technology,” said JLab CEO Win Cramer.

Pricing and availability

As mentioned throughout, JLab GO Air POP has a price of $19.99. Five colorways are available and include black, lilac, rose, slate, and teal. The earbuds are in pre-order status right now, with initial shipments slated to roll out later this month. No Amazon listing has turned up yet, but is likely to appear in the near future, given just how many of JLab’s other products are available there.

9to5Toys’ Take

Outside of having an in-ear design, there’s not much I personally dislike about JLab GO Air POP. Sure, the integrated charging cable is USB-A instead of Type-C, but this tried-and-true port is bound to be remain widely accessible (and perhaps more common in public places) for many years to come.

While there are a boatload of inexpensive earbuds out there, finding something made by a reputable brand at this low of an MSRP is notable. Skullcandy Dime is about as close as you can get (review here), but you won’t get an integrated charging cable, and battery life lasts less than half as long when compared with JLab GO Air POP.

