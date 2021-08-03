Nike’s new women’s yoga collection offers top-of-the-line apparel and accessories from $14

The new Nike yoga collection is live with pieces to help you reach further. This new collection was designed to show you that anyone can do yoga and look good while doing it, too. There are 52 new pieces to choose from and pricing starting at just $14. NikePlus Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the new collection.

“We believe in the power of yoga to create unity, build inner strength and unleash greatness. Whoever you are, whatever you’re striving for, this is your space to make yoga yours.” states Nike.

Nike’s new Yoga Apparel

A standout from this collection is the Luxe High Rise Tights that are figure-flattering, highly breathable, and infused with four-way stretch. The baby blue coloring is very on-trend for this season, and it even features a matching sports bra and jacket, too. The sculpting waistband sits right above your belly button, and the fabric is non-sheer. They’re priced at $90 and rated 4.8/5 stars from Nike customers.

Jumpsuits are very on-trend for this season and a nice option for working out as well. The Luxe Dri-FIT Infinalon Jumpsuit hugs all of your curves with a sleek design made just for yoga. The breathable design helps you to stay cool, and the material is slightly compressed, which is great for when you’re stretching or holding your pose. I also really love that it has a front cut-out that’s highly fashionable. It’s priced at $110 and will easily become a favorite piece when working out.

Yoga Accessories

Hold your hair back when perfecting your moves with the Yoga Headband that’s priced at just $18. The wide design helps the headband to stay put, and it also has Nike classic Dri-FIT fabric to help keep you cool. Best of all, I love that it’s machine washable.

One accessory that’s a must-have is the Nike Mastery Yoga Mat. This mat is made with natural rubber that has a stone look to give you a non-slip surface. The material was also designed to be cool to the touch, and it’s lightweight, which is nice for carrying. It’s priced at $120, and it’s available in two versatile color options, as well.

Finally, you will want to check out the new Nike x Malbon golf collection in our latest guide here.

