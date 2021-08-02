PowerA GameCube Style Switch Controller now $15 at 40% off + more from $14.50

Amazon is now offering the PowerA GameCube Style Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch at $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is a 40% price drop, matching the lowest we have tracked in over a year, and the best price we can find. A great addition to your Switch setup, this one is as perfect for Super Smash Bros. sessions as it is for any couch co-op experience. It features a classic GameCube-like design with a “larger” D-pad and an added left shoulder button. The officially licensed controller ships with a 2-year PowerA warranty and a 10-foot detachable cord with a velcro strap as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More Switch gear deals below.

If the wired GameCube model above isn’t working for you, check out the PowerA Joy Con Comfort Grips. They sell for under $10 Prime shipped at Amazon and add a more traditional form-factor to the Joy-Con you already have for $5 less than the PowerA wired controller up top. Just be sure to browse through some of the other Switch accessory deals we have below.

While we are on the subject, be sure to dive into our hands-on review of Nintendo’s all-new Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Cons for Switch, as well as the Nintendo x TAG Heuer collaboration, and this FREE 7-day Nintendo Switch Online trial. And here’s everything you need to know about the new Switch OLED model plus details on pre-order information.

More on the PowerA GameCube Style Wired Controller:

The preferred gamepad for Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Classic Game Cube design plus larger d pad and added left shoulder button

System buttons added for compatibility with all Nintendo Switch games

Detachable 10 feet (3 Meter) USB cable with Velcro strap

Officially licensed by Nintendo with 2 year limited warranty

