Today’s best game deals: Mafia II and III Definitive $10, It Takes Two $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering some great deals on the Definitive Editions of Mafia II and III today. You can add Mafia II and/or Mafia III to your library in digital form for $9.90 each. Both of which regularly fetch $30 at Amazon and are now at new all-time lows. And just to be thorough, we are also still tracking the remastered version of the orignal Mafia game down at $19.99 Prime shipped from the regular $30+. All three are modern-day versions of the classic Mafia titles that bring players back to the golden-era of organized crime spread across fictional open-world cities and beyond. Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including It Takes Two, Dead Island Collection, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, DARK SOULS III, Super Mario Odyssey, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and more.

