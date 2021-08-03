Today’s best game deals: Mafia II and III Definitive $10, It Takes Two $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering some great deals on the Definitive Editions of Mafia II and III today. You can add Mafia II and/or Mafia III to your library in digital form for $9.90 each. Both of which regularly fetch $30 at Amazon and are now at new all-time lows. And just to be thorough, we are also still tracking the remastered version of the orignal Mafia game down at $19.99 Prime shipped from the regular $30+. All three are modern-day versions of the classic Mafia titles that bring players back to the golden-era of organized crime spread across fictional open-world cities and beyond. Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including It Takes Two, Dead Island Collection, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, DARK SOULS III, Super Mario Odyssey, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

PowerA unleashes official DualSense Twin Charging Station that undercuts Sony on price

Seer is the latest recon in Apex Legends — here’s how his abilities work

Tribes of Midgard is a unique co-op action ‘surthrival’ RPG to play alone or with friends

New PlayStation 5 model seemingly on the way! Details spotted in official docs

Battlefield V launches on Xbox Cloud today + Flight Sim 2020 coming to Game Pass, more

Apex Legends Thrillseekers event intros new Arenas map, weekly rewards, more

Monopoly Animal Crossing edition pre-orders now live

Following Switch OLED release, A Plague Tale: Innocence launches + Requiem coming 2022

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches soon with new story chapter, but it’s going to cost you

