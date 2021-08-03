Today’s best game deals: Mafia II and III Definitive $10, It Takes Two $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering some great deals on the Definitive Editions of Mafia II and III today. You can add Mafia II and/or Mafia III to your library in digital form for $9.90 each. Both of which regularly fetch $30 at Amazon and are now at new all-time lows. And just to be thorough, we are also still tracking the remastered version of the orignal Mafia game down at $19.99 Prime shipped from the regular $30+. All three are modern-day versions of the classic Mafia titles that bring players back to the golden-era of organized crime spread across fictional open-world cities and beyond. Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including It Takes Two, Dead Island Collection, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, DARK SOULS III, Super Mario Odyssey, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Mario Kart Live Circuit from $71 shipped (Reg. $100)
- PlayStation Summer Sale: 1,200+ titles up to 70% off
- Nintendo now offering 7-days of FREE Switch Online access
- Nintendo unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- It Takes Two Xbox $30 (Reg. $40)
- Dead Island Collection Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts Xbox $8 (Reg. $13)
- Outer Wilds Xbox $15 (Reg. $25)
- Far Cry franchise Xbox sale from $9
- Outlast PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy Xbox $16 and PSN $14 (Reg. $20+)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on PS5 $58 (Reg. $70)
- Moonlighter: Complete Edition eShop $7 (Reg. $29)
- Must login to see price
- Kingdom: New Lands eShop $3.50 (Reg. $15)
- Pre-owned PS and Xbox titles five for $50 at GameStop
- Resident Evil 4 Xbox $8 (Reg. $20)
- DARK SOULS III PSN $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Death Squared eShop $4 (Reg. $15)
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition eShop $5 (Reg. $15)
- SpongeBob SquarePants eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- Spelunky 2 PSN $13 (Reg. $20)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut PSN $24 (Reg. $40)
- Children of Morta eShop $9 (Reg. $22)
- Super Mario Odyssey $38 (Reg. $60)
- Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games $30 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $25 (Reg. $50+)
- The Outer Worlds $20 (Reg. $30)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- Or Cross-Gen Bundle PS4 & PS5 $35 (Reg. $70)
- Also matched on Xbox
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $20 (Reg, $30+)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $46 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $50 (Reg. $60)
- Or $51 at Best Buy with a FREE set of Skyward Sword HD Tech Decals
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $46 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
