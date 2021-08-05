Amazon’s 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector within $1 of all-time low at $16

Woot is now offering the 10-foot Amazon Basics 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $25 at Amazon, today’s deal is matching our previous mention, within cents of the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked once before, and the best price we can find. I have put a few of these to use around the home studio for over a year now and have been pleasantly surprised with the overall robust quality for something in this price range. You’re looking at a 4320 joule surge protector with a 10-foot lead that transforms a single wall outlet into 12. Other features include a 15 amp overload resettable circuit breaker, LED indicators, and “widely-spaced” outlets so you can get those chunky power bricks plugged in there as well. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 13,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just for comparison’s sake, today’s deal on the 12-outlet model is less than the $17 Prime shipped Amazon is charging for the 8-plug version right now. But it might be worth taking a look at this 2-pack of 6-outlet Belkin power strips for $12 if it’s just some extra plugs you’re after. They won’t protect your gear during power surges nearly as much, but they do provide just as many outlets and you can spread them around the house easier considering there are two separate power strips here.

If you would prefer a solution with some USB ports on it as well, we are still tracking the Anker’s 4000 Joule, 12-outlet Surge Protector down at $25 right here. That’s on top of this $13.50 9-in-1 USB-C wall option and POWRUI’s 6-outlet model at $17. Hit up our home goods guide for additional deals on essentials, kitchenware, and more.

12-outlet surge protector power strip with 4320 joule energy rating

Protects sensitive electronic devices such as computers, data lines, TVs, and more from potentially-damaging power surges

LED lights indicate active surge protection and grounded wiring

Fireproof MOV provides additional safety precaution from surges and spikes

