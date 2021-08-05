Best Android app deals of the day: Final Fantasy VII, CHRONO TRIGGER, more

All of Thursday’s most notable price drops on Android games and apps are now up for the taking. Alongside ongoing deals on Google Pixel 4 and in the OnePlus back to school sale with up to $200 in savings, you’ll find the rest of today’s best Android hardware deals right here. But for now, we are turning to Google Play and the best software deals of the day. Highlights include Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy Tactics, Romancing SaGa3, CHRONO TRIGGER, Million Onion Hotel, and much more. Hit the jump for a closer look at everything.

Alongside ongoing deals on Samsung's Galaxy Note 20/Ultra 5G smartphone and the S21+/Ultra models, we are now tracking the Microsoft Surface Duo from $398. Moving over to the tablet and laptop side of things, today also saw Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite drop to $239 just after we spotted a rare price drop on the Google Pixelbook Go at $100 off the going rate.

The first Final Fantasy to feature 3D backgrounds and CG movie scenes, this dramatic tale continues to be loved by numerous fans around the world. Battle stages also appear in full 3D for the first time, bringing an even greater sense of awe and spectacle to combat! With its unshakeable monopoly over Mako energy production, the evil Shinra Electric Power Company holds tight to the reigns of world power. One day, a Mako reactor serving the sprawling metropolis of Midgar is attacked and destroyed in a bombing raid by a revolutionary group calling themselves Avalanche.

