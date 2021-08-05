Work from anywhere with this portable lap desk at $12 on Amazon (Save 40%)

Perfect Office Products 2020 (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the LORYERGO Laptop Lap Desk for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Down from its $20 normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked on this model. If you’re a fan of working from the couch or bed, which, who isn’t, then this is a must-have piece of your WFH kit. There are eight different height settings depending on where you want your laptop’s display to land in relation to your head. Plus, it fits up to 15.6-inch computers for a wide range of support. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If having the capacity for a 15.6-inch laptop is something that you don’t need, picking up this lap desk delivers another $2 in savings. Coming in at $10, LapGear has a smaller lap desk that’s compatible with 13.3-inch laptops, making it the perfect iPad Pro companion. Just know that larger laptops will likely hang off the sides, making it a bit harder to use in those instances.

Speaking of working from home, is your Wi-Fi network up to the task? If not, check out this discount that we found on the latest Google Wifi mesh system, which is down to its best price yet at $150. Delivering 25% in savings, this is a great way to blanket your entire home in wireless coverage so you can work from all corners of the house.

More on the lap desk:

This laptop desk provides 8 different angles for ergonomics viewing experiences, you can choose the best viewing angle to help relieve neck and back pain while studying, working, reading or drawing

The lap desk table comes with dual-bolster, which provides the best comfort on your knees while working on your computer. Non-slip ledge design keeps your device stable & safe

Small and compact allowing you to bring the tablet stand wherever you go. The built-in portable handle allows to be taken to cafes, libraries, cars, even can be taken to travel, which makes your life more convenient

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!