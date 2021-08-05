Work from anywhere with this portable lap desk at $12 on Amazon (Save 40%)

-
Amazonmac accessories
40% off $12

Perfect Office Products 2020 (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the LORYERGO Laptop Lap Desk for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Down from its $20 normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked on this model. If you’re a fan of working from the couch or bed, which, who isn’t, then this is a must-have piece of your WFH kit. There are eight different height settings depending on where you want your laptop’s display to land in relation to your head. Plus, it fits up to 15.6-inch computers for a wide range of support. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If having the capacity for a 15.6-inch laptop is something that you don’t need, picking up this lap desk delivers another $2 in savings. Coming in at $10, LapGear has a smaller lap desk that’s compatible with 13.3-inch laptops, making it the perfect iPad Pro companion. Just know that larger laptops will likely hang off the sides, making it a bit harder to use in those instances.

Speaking of working from home, is your Wi-Fi network up to the task? If not, check out this discount that we found on the latest Google Wifi mesh system, which is down to its best price yet at $150. Delivering 25% in savings, this is a great way to blanket your entire home in wireless coverage so you can work from all corners of the house.

More on the lap desk:

  • This laptop desk provides 8 different angles for ergonomics viewing experiences, you can choose the best viewing angle to help relieve neck and back pain while studying, working, reading or drawing
  • The lap desk table comes with dual-bolster, which provides the best comfort on your knees while working on your computer. Non-slip ledge design keeps your device stable & safe
  • Small and compact allowing you to bring the tablet stand wherever you go. The built-in portable handle allows to be taken to cafes, libraries, cars, even can be taken to travel, which makes your life more convenient

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Greenworks Amazon sale goes live with up to 25% off lat...
This 3-in-1 staple gun also fires brad nails, now $9 Pr...
Calphalon’s Premier 8-piece Cookware Set just hit...
Amazon’s new open-box and resale programs deliver...
Yamaha Seascooter dives 100-ft. underwater + goes 2.5MP...
Add the 3-piece Cuisinart Pizza Stone Set to your BBQ k...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR Leather iPhone 12/Pro MagSa...
Razer’s Huntsman Mini 60% Keyboard makes every in...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 50%

Nulaxy’s XXL Folding Lap Desk takes massive 50% cut at new low of $30.50

$30.50 Learn More
30% off

Lamicall’s popular 360-degree MacBook stand sees new low of $24.50 (Save 30%)

$24.50 Learn More
Reg. $270

This sleek electric standing desk just fell to a new low of $190 shipped (Reg. $270)

$190 Learn More
Orig. $600

Score a $600 Dyson refurbed V11 Cordless Upright + Handheld Vac for $330 shipped

$330 Learn More
Save now

Greenworks Amazon sale goes live with up to 25% off latest electric mowers, chainsaws, more

25% off Learn More
$419 value

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite includes an S-Pen and cover at a low of $239 (Refurb, Orig. $419)

$239 Learn More
30% off

This 3-in-1 staple gun also fires brad nails, now $9 Prime shipped (Save 30%, New low)

$9 Learn More

LifeProof’s new Eco-Friendly AirPods Case protects the oceans and your Apple earbuds