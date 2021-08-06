Smartphone Accessories: Speck Presidio iPhone 12 Pro Max Case $5 (Save 78%), more

AT&T currently offers the Speck Presidio Perfect-Mist iPhone 12 Pro Max Case for $5 shipped. Normally fetching $23 at Amazon, you’re looking at 78% in savings with today’s offer marking a new all-time low. This slim iPhone 12 Pro Max case protects your handset with a soft-touch matte finish that defends against drops of up to 13-feet, alongside nicks and other damage. That protection carries over to the front, with a raised lip around the screen to prevent scratches when placing your handset face down on a table. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Soft-touch matte finish provides a luxurious feel, a more enhanced look & added scratch resistance
Raised bezel technology resists screen damage on face-down drops. All new slim design presents a seamless usability. Microban antimicrobial protection gives a 99% reduction in bacteria on the case for a cleaner surface. 13-foot drop protection with IMPACTIUM Clear shock barrier.

Protective, slim smartphone case that offers 13-foot drop protection for your phone, and built-in Microban antimicrobial materials that kill 99% of surface germs. Translucent, with soft-touch matte finish and raised bezel screen protection. Comes with a lifetime warranty.

