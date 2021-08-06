Smartphone Accessories: Speck Presidio iPhone 12 Pro Max Case $5 (Save 78%), more

AT&T currently offers the Speck Presidio Perfect-Mist iPhone 12 Pro Max Case for $5 shipped. Normally fetching $23 at Amazon, you’re looking at 78% in savings with today’s offer marking a new all-time low. This slim iPhone 12 Pro Max case protects your handset with a soft-touch matte finish that defends against drops of up to 13-feet, alongside nicks and other damage. That protection carries over to the front, with a raised lip around the screen to prevent scratches when placing your handset face down on a table. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
More smartphone accessories:
- AirPods with Wireless Charging Case see rare discount to all-time low at $130 (Save 35%)
- iClever 61 USB-C Charger: $17 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
- Amazon Basics USB-C Cable: $11 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Bitty Boomers Star Wars Grogu Speaker: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Anker Soundcore ANC earbuds, headphones, speakers now up to 25% off starting at $22
- Power Strip Shelf w/ USB-C: $13 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Tinetton 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station: $28 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Fitbit Versa 2 upgrades your workout routine from $115 (Save 35%)
- FEELLE 25000mAh Solar Charger: $34 (Reg. $54) | Amazon
- Licheers Adjustable Stand: $7 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- w/ code H5FWLANC
- Bring Goal Zero’s Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel on your next adventure at $171.50 (Save 22%)
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Ditch the Apple tax, Anker’s PowerWave Lite MagSafe charger is down to $12 (Save 40%)
- Addtam 10W Qi Charging Power Station: $21 (Reg. $27) | Amazon
- Kodak mobile printers and instant cams up to 25% off at Amazon, deals from $72
- 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station: $31 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Google’s official Pixel Stand 10W Qi charger has dropped to a new low of $35.50
- OMOTON C2 Aluminum Phone Stand: $10 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- AINOPE Braided Nylon USB-C Cable: $9 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- Save up to 32% on iOttie’s popular iPhone and Android car mounts from $16
Soft-touch matte finish provides a luxurious feel, a more enhanced look & added scratch resistance
Raised bezel technology resists screen damage on face-down drops. All new slim design presents a seamless usability. Microban antimicrobial protection gives a 99% reduction in bacteria on the case for a cleaner surface. 13-foot drop protection with IMPACTIUM Clear shock barrier.
Protective, slim smartphone case that offers 13-foot drop protection for your phone, and built-in Microban antimicrobial materials that kill 99% of surface germs. Translucent, with soft-touch matte finish and raised bezel screen protection. Comes with a lifetime warranty.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!