AirPods with Wireless Charging Case see rare discount to all-time low at $130 (Save 35%)

Amazon currently offers the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $129.98 shipped. Normally fetching $199, you’re looking at $69 in savings as today’s offer marks the best price in months and returns to the all-time low set only twice before. Equipped with a wireless charging case for refueling on a Qi pad, Apple AirPods enter as one of the most compelling pairs of true wireless earbuds on the market. All of that prowess has Apple’s H1 chip to thank, which brings fast pairing and 24-hour battery life into the mix alongside Hey Siri support. Even with a new pair rumored to be launching later in the year, today’s price lets you get in on the action at a notable discount. Head below for more.

But if you’re already rocking Apple’s second-generation AirPods and want to elevate the experience, consider grabbing the official Wireless Charging case at $67 instead. This lets you drop the earbuds down onto any Qi charging pad to refuel for quickly topping off your AirPods without having to plug in.

And then as we close out the work week, be sure to go check out all of the other Apple deals that are live in our guide right here. Headlined by some Apple Watch SE discounts at $40 off, you’re also looking at as much as $199 in savings on previous-generation iPad Pros, amongst other markdowns.

