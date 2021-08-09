New Amazon back to school deals from $4.50: Sharpies, dry-erase, paper + more from $0.50

-
50% off $0.50+

Amazon has now added a series of new items to its back to school sale section including Sharpies, Elmer’s products, pens, notebooks, and more. The deals start from around $4.50 and include everything your back to school kit and home office could need in terms of writing utensils, paper, glue, dry erase markers, and more. But you’ll also find some easy links with offers on a wide range of accessories and the like starting from just $0.50 as well. Head below for a closer look at everything. 

New Amazon back to school deals:

And here some quick links to a series of ongoing back to school supply sales:

You'll find additional highlights from the Amazon back to school sale event right here.

More on the Sharpie Pocket Chisel Highlighters:

  • High on color, the vivid, high-contrast shades add stark emphasis to highlighted text
  • Super slim so they’re easy to control, light on your hands and easy to store, Sharpie Pocket highlighters are perfect for all-day study sessions
  • Resists smearing of many pen and marker inks (let ink dry before highlighting)
  • User friendly, quick-drying and odorless AP certified formula
  • Includes: 36 Yellow Sharpie highlighters

