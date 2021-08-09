New Amazon back to school deals from $4.50: Sharpies, dry-erase, paper + more from $0.50

Amazon has now added a series of new items to its back to school sale section including Sharpies, Elmer’s products, pens, notebooks, and more. The deals start from around $4.50 and include everything your back to school kit and home office could need in terms of writing utensils, paper, glue, dry erase markers, and more. But you’ll also find some easy links with offers on a wide range of accessories and the like starting from just $0.50 as well. Head below for a closer look at everything.

New Amazon back to school deals:

And here some quick links to a series of ongoing back to school supply sales:

You’ll find additional highlights from the Amazon back to school sale event right here. And we are also tracking back to school discount events at Reebok, Nordstrom Rack, Skip Hop, Tillys, and more alongside the mophie tech sale, these BOGO $700 off iPhone 12 deals, and up to $200 in savings on OnePlus Android devices, just to name a few. You can browse through the rest of our back to school deal coverage right here.

More on the Sharpie Pocket Chisel Highlighters:

High on color, the vivid, high-contrast shades add stark emphasis to highlighted text

Super slim so they’re easy to control, light on your hands and easy to store, Sharpie Pocket highlighters are perfect for all-day study sessions

Resists smearing of many pen and marker inks (let ink dry before highlighting)

User friendly, quick-drying and odorless AP certified formula

Includes: 36 Yellow Sharpie highlighters

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!