Verizon back to school sale has BOGO $700 off iPhone 12 series, $1,200 trade-in credit, more

We’re officially into back to school season, and now Verizon Wireless is getting in on the savings by launching a series of new promotions. Headlining all of the offers in the sale, you can currently buy one of the latest smartphones from Apple, Samsung, and other brands, and save $700 off the second. Shipping is free across the board. You’ll need to open a new line with Unlimited service in order to enjoy the full benefits here, with those switching from another carrier receiving a bonus $500 credit for each device. Head below for all of the details on each promotion in the Verizon back to school sale.

Headlining is the iPhone 12 64GB for $33.33 per month. That saves you the full $700 over the course of the 2-year plan when you pick up the second and marks the best value we’ve seen to date with the added credit. For comparison, we last saw Verizon offering the same BOGO free discount, but only with a $300 promotion. The same offer is also available on iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, and 12 mini from $29 per month.

The latest iPhones from Apple sport a refreshed design with a classic squared-off form-factor of year’s past. Alongside upgraded dual cameras, Apple is also including 5G support for the first time alongside MagSafe charging and up to 65-hours of battery life. Not sure on which model is right for you? Check out our coverage comparing the lineup.

Alongside the BOGO $700 off promotion, the Verizon back to school sale is packed with some additional savings for those looking to join the carrier. Anyone who can live with a previous-generation device can currently score the iPhone 11 64GB for free when switching to Verizon, delivering $599 in savings from what you’d normally pay.

Whether you don’t need the latest and greatest from Apple or you’re just looking to update at a notable discount, iPhone 11 brings plenty of notable features into the mix. Everything is centered around a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display that’s powered by the A13 Bionic chip.

Score an up to $1,200 trade-in credit

Verizon is also sweetening the pot for anyone looking to trade in an existing device, as you’ll be able to score an up to $1,200 credit for turning in a handset. Just like we saw on April Fools’ Day, this promotion covers not only a current daily driver, but also broken smartphones. You’ll need to sign up for a new unlimited plan in order to take advantage of the full savings.

For those who already have one of the latest iPhones or Android handsets, Verizon is also dishing out some notable savings for anyone willing to switch from another carrier. Right now, when you bring your own device to Verizon, you’ll get a free $500 gift card as part of its back to school promotion.

iPhone 12 features:

Meet the new iPhone 12. Superfast 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. It’s a beautiful leap forward.

