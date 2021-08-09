Save all your best ideas with this Rocketbook Flip bundle at a 2021 low of $22 (21% off)

Amazon now offers the Rocketbook Flip with Frixion Pen and Cloth for $22.31 Prime shipped. Going for about $28 these days, you can save up to 21% today and mark a new 2021 low price. If you’re constantly jumping from notebook to the Notes app, and back to a laptop like I am, then the Rocketbook Flip could help you keep all of your thoughts organized in one place. Just use the Frixion pen to take down any notes, drawings, or other ideas, scan it via the app to save it permanently, and finally wipe the page clean to start anew. The Rocketbook Flip is compatible with Google Drive, Dropbox, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, Android, and more, so no matter how you need your work organized, you never have to worry about losing your physical notes again. Over 4,000 customers have left it an average of 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more options.

To add some pops of color to your notes and doodles, consider throwing in this 7-color Frixion pen pack for $12. Like the one included with your Rocketbook Flip, these are all erasable once dry, and refillable so you can save on excess plastic. You’ll find more than the traditional red and black in here as well, including turquoise, purple, green, and blue. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 67,000 happy customers.

Although it’s certainly a more extravagant choice, Apple’s new M1 iPad Pro would also be a more comprehensive notetaking option, especially while it’s at an Amazon low of $99 off. Just pair it with the Apple Pencil of a compatible stylus, and you can make the most of the iPad Pro’s 11-inch Liquid Retina display and powerful M1 processing chip.

More on the Rocketbook Flip:

No more wasting paper – the Rocketbook Flip top-spiral notepad is perfect for handwriting notes and drawing diagrams.

Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android.

Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages – just wipe clean with a damp cloth to start over.

