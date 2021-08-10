Take up to 63% off these highly-rated MacBook stands from $8.50 (New low)

TOPGO Direct (99% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its Vertical Laptop Stand for $10.12 Prime shipped. Normally going for $22.50, you can save up to 55% today and mark a new all-time low by clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 50KJ4TTP at checkout. This space-saving stand takes its design notes from the Eiffel tower, featuring a four-legged base which hold your MacBook or similarly-sized laptop vertically. This helps to keep it safe from spills or other hazards while not in use, as well as perk up your office with a simple yet elegant look. Currently rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more options.

Still need something to hold your laptop while it’s in use? Check out this highly-rated multi-function stand for only $8.49. This usually goes for around $20, saving you a whopping 63% today and marking the best price available. It can hold laptops up to 17-inches, providing an ergonomic angle to typing, streaming, and other work-related necessities. Plus, it comes with a built-in phone holder so you can keep tabs on all of your devices at once. Over 10,000 customers have left it with an average of 4.4/5 stars.

Complete your new home office set up with this Moko leather desk pad. It offers plenty of space to keep your devices clean and steady, while giving your desk that professional finish it deserves. Plus, it’s only $11, so just some of your savings from today can cover the cost. But if that isn’t quite your stlye, you can find all sorts of deals like these tucked away in our Mac acessories guide.

TOPGO Vertical MacBook Stand features:

The stable four-legged base, designed with reference to the Eiffel Tower, is steady and beautiful. Sleek and minimalist design adds a unique look and feel to your desk setup. By placing your notebook on the laptop dock stand and tucking it behind your monitor (use closed-display mode for Macbooks), and then connecting your monitor, keyboard and mouse, you can enjoy the big screen at home or in the office to save most of your desktop space. A win-win solution. Made of anodized aluminum alloy. The smooth CNC cutting surface technology, scratch-proof protect part and non-slip silicone mat secures it in a stable position.

