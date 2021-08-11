Save up to 36% on Amazon Basics rechargeable batteries starting at $7

-
AmazonGreen DealsAmazon Basics
Save 36% From $7

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of its Amazon Basics Rechargeable Batteries headlined by this 8-pack of AAAs for $6.72 when clipping the on-page Subscribe & Save coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $11, the package just dropped to $8.50 earlier today with the added coupon amounting to a total of 36% in savings and a new all-time low. This package is centered around 8 AAA batteries which each pack 800mAh charges in order to help you ditch single-use alternatives from your TV remotes, toys, and more. While you aren’t getting a charger (though it is on sale down below), this bundle is a great way to expand your existing setup or get in on the first time at a discount. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 134,000 customers.

Amazon Basics rechargeable batteries on sale:

Continue with the environmental-consciousness by heading over to our Green Deals hub for even more discounts and coverage. We just took a hands-on look at the Greenworks 48V Electric Mower, which offers a pretty compelling package for first-time owners finally looking to make the switch away from gas and oil. Get all of the details in our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look at what to expect alongside an exclusive discount.

More on the Amazon Basics Rechargeable Batteries:

Enjoy dependable power when you need it with Amazon Basics Rechargeable AAA Batteries, available in multiple pack sizes to fit your needs. Amazon Basics rechargeable AAA batteries work well for popular everyday devices like wireless accessories, digital cameras, remotes, toys and more. Providing extremely gradual self-discharge, these long-lasting 800 mAh batteries retain 80% capacity for 24 months and can be recharged up to 1000x.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

Amazon Basics

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

LEGO AT-AT sees rare discount to $141, plus Baby Yoda a...
A black oxidation finish headlines Amazon’s 15-in...
Robot vacuum deals up to $105 off: Shark, Anker RoboVac...
This 10-foot patio umbrella with base falls to $70 ship...
Save up to 33% on Nulaxy aluminum MacBook, iPad, and iP...
Henn&Hart’s highly-rated industrial pulley f...
At $1.50 each, it’s hard to beat this 4-pack of c...
Amazon offers up to 80% off award-winning eBooks today ...
Show More Comments

Related

Clean up your home before fall with this $139 electric pressure washer, more in New Green Deals

Save now

Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials in latest sale to start the week from $8

From $8 Learn More

EGO 56V commercial-grade yard tools tackle tough chores from $149, more in New Green Deals

Save now

LEGO AT-AT sees rare discount to $141, plus Baby Yoda at new low of $64, more from $11

From $11 Learn More
23% off

A black oxidation finish headlines Amazon’s 15-in-1 Pocket Knife at $10 (Save 23%)

$10 Learn More
Reg. $280

Finish off summer the right way: Margaritaville Frozen Drink Maker now $136 (Reg. $280)

$136 Learn More

Hands-on: Customizing Razer keyboards with keycaps, coiled cables, and wrist rests [video]

Lululemon ‘Feel’ line drops in time for back to school with pricing from $14