Save up to 36% on Amazon Basics rechargeable batteries starting at $7

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of its Amazon Basics Rechargeable Batteries headlined by this 8-pack of AAAs for $6.72 when clipping the on-page Subscribe & Save coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $11, the package just dropped to $8.50 earlier today with the added coupon amounting to a total of 36% in savings and a new all-time low. This package is centered around 8 AAA batteries which each pack 800mAh charges in order to help you ditch single-use alternatives from your TV remotes, toys, and more. While you aren’t getting a charger (though it is on sale down below), this bundle is a great way to expand your existing setup or get in on the first time at a discount. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 134,000 customers.

Amazon Basics rechargeable batteries on sale:

Continue with the environmental-consciousness by heading over to our Green Deals hub for even more discounts and coverage.

More on the Amazon Basics Rechargeable Batteries:

Enjoy dependable power when you need it with Amazon Basics Rechargeable AAA Batteries, available in multiple pack sizes to fit your needs. Amazon Basics rechargeable AAA batteries work well for popular everyday devices like wireless accessories, digital cameras, remotes, toys and more. Providing extremely gradual self-discharge, these long-lasting 800 mAh batteries retain 80% capacity for 24 months and can be recharged up to 1000x.

