elago’s new R1 Apple TV Siri Remote Case sees first discount to under $9 (Save 20%)

elago’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its R1 Apple TV Siri Remote Case for $8.79 when code 20R121BKFB has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $11, you’re looking at the very first discount on the recent release alongside 20% in savings and a new all-time low. Protecting your new Siri Remote from scratches and nicks, elago’s latest case arrives with a soft silicone material and slim design. One of the more unique things about this cover is that there’s built in magnets which allow you to stick the remote onto the side of a TV or elsewhere in your home theater to avoid having your couch cushions claim yet another misplaced accessory. Over 175 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

At under $9, you’re looking at arguably the best value out there for a cover on Apple’s new Siri Remote. For comparison, you’d pay $9 for the more basic elago R2 case, which does pack much of the same silicone design, just without the magnetic mount features noted above. Though if that simplicity is more of a feature instead of a trade-off, it might be worth going with this case over the lead deal.

Though speaking of elago’s latest, we recently saw the release of its new R5 Locator Case for the latest Siri Remote. Standing out from either of the options above, it arrives with a slot to place in one of Apple’s AirTags in order to help ensure you never misplace the remote again. Get a closer look in our coverage right here.

elago R1 Siri Remote Case features:

Unlike other generic cases that offer low quality materials and mediocre shock protection, the elago 2021 R1 intelli case case is made with a thick layer of premium silicone that protects your apple tv remote from drops and other mishaps from daily use. Purchase with confidence because the new r1 is a continuation of the most bought amazon case compatible with apple tv siri remote. We have brought back the same features and quality customers have experienced with the older r1 made for past generation remotes.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!