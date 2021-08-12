elago’s MS5 Duo MagSafe Charging Stand sees first discount to $22.50, more

elago’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its new MS5 Duo Charging Stand for $22.49 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Having just launched earlier this week, the latest offering from elago provides a unique design alongside the brand’s usual reliance on a soft silicone material to rest your devices on. With internal slots for both a MagSafe charger and Apple Watch puck, it provides a home on your nightstand or desk to refuel two of your devices in one eye-catching package. Ratings are still coming in, we’ve walked away impressed from previous hands-on reviews of elago gear. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the elago MS2 Charging Stand, which also happens to be on sale right now at Amazon. Having dropped from the $21 you’ll currently pay for other styles, you can score the stand for $17.99 and at an all-time low. This version of elago’s MagSafe stand ditches the 2-in-1 design found above, but rocks a spherical build to rest your iPhone 12 series handset on. Over 230 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

And speaking of discounts on elago gear, yesterday saw the very first offer go live on its new R1 Apple TV Siri Remote Case. With 20% in savings in tow, you can bring home the cover with built-in magnets at under $9, which should help make misplaced remotes a thing of the past.

elago MS5 Duo Charging Stand features:

elago is paving the way for new accessories compatible with the magsafe charger and compatible with apple watch charger! One of the first designs to be created from scratch is the ms5 stand – the perfect addition to your desktop, nightstand, or counter! Great for personal use or a gift for any user looking for charging stations.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!