EVGA’s XR1 USB HDMI capture card with physical volume dial hits Amazon low at $81.50

Amazon is offering the EVGA XR1 1080p USB HDMI Capture Card for $81.50 shipped. With a list price of $180 and going for up to as much lately, it generally averages around $100 or so and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This HDMI capture card delivers 1080p60 recording with up to 4K60 passthrough. It’s certified for use with OBS for capturing and streaming, as well. Whether you’re a live streamer or just want to take your Zoom meetings to the next level, using an HDMI capture card is a great way to bring HDMI content to your computer, be that a console or camera. There’s also an audio mixer control dial on the top for physical volume changes, which can be welcomed if you’re trying to do something on the fly. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

When it comes to capture cards, this is on the more budget-focused side of the spectrum. For comparison, you’ll find that the Elgato HD60 S is $143, and the Elgato Cam Link 4K fetches $120. Both of these options lack 4K60 passthrough, as well as the built-in volume control dial, which are the headlining features of today’s lead deal.

If you’re planning to use the capture card listed above to record console gaming, then be sure you’ve got a camera handy to let your audience see your reactions to gameplay live. Right now, the Logitech StreamCam is on sale for $130, delivering 1080p60 video capture to your streaming setup over a single integrated USB-C cable.

More on the EVGA XR1 Capture Card:

up to 1080p@60fps Video Capture

up to 2K@120fps HDR Advanced Pass Through (no capture)

up to 4K@60fps Pass Through

Built in Audio Mixer via Control Dial

Certified for OBS

