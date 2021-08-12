Verizon FiOS plans include Gigabit speed + up to $537 in extra value from $40/mo

Verizon is offering 12-months of it FiOS Gigabit Home Internet Plan for $89.99 per month when you opt-in for autopay. The real deal comes with what’s included when you sign up. You’ll get a 32GB Samsung Chromebook 4 ($230 value), 12-months of AMC+ ($108 value), and a whole-home wireless upgrade with both a router and repeater if needed at no additional charge ($199 value). That all adds up to a $537 value on top of having Gigabit internet capable of 940Mb/s down and 880Mb/s up. If you’re still on standard DSL or even cable internet, it’s time to upgrade. Not only is Gigabit way faster than traditional internet speeds, it’s more reliable, and today’s deal gives you quite a few perks should you switch. Head below for more.

Verizon is also offering deals with its lower-speed plans, as well. The 400Mb/s plan includes a free Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite ($130 value) and AMC+ ($108 value), for a combined $238 value with the savings. This comes in at $64.99 per month after autopay and is great for those who need fast, but not blazing internet speeds. However, the 200Mb/s plan is great for just browsing and doing general tasks. Costing $39.99 per month after autopay, you’ll net a free 12-month AMC+ subscription here ($108 value). While not the best overall deal, if you don’t use the internet often, you’re better off opting for the slower, but lower-cost plan in this scenario.

Don’t forget about the TP-Link Gold Box from this morning. Not only do prices start at $11, but you’ll also find Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems and more there. Be sure to give Justin’s roundup a look to learn all the ways that you can save.

Terms & Conditions:

Offer valid thru 9.21.21 for eligible new customers Availability varies. Gigabit network connection to your home. Wired & wireless speeds vary due to device limits, multiple users, network & other factors. See Verizon.com/yourspeed for more info. $99 setup and taxes & terms may apply. Auto Pay & paper-free billing req’d. Subj. to credit approval & may require a deposit. © 2021 Verizon.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!