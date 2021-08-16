Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Electric Kettle hits 2021 low at under $18 Prime shipped (29% off)

Amazon is now offering its 1-liter Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Electric Kettle for $17.82 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is 29% off the going rate, a 2021 Amazon low, and the best price we can find. A perfect option for folks looking for a simple kettle they can trust with a nice stainless exterior, this one carries stellar ratings from over 37,000 Amazon customers. The 1-liter capacity is heated via 1500-watts of power “for fast results” alongside cord-free pouring, and 30-inch cable for flexible placement, and a BPA-free design. It also has a water window for checking the levels at a glance as well as boil-dry protection “for safety and peace of mind.” More details below.

For something even more affordable, check out this 1.7-liter Ovente Electric Kettle at just over $16.50 Prime shipped. This one also carries solid ratings from nearly 21,000 Amazon customers and makes for a great lower-cost alternative. You won’t get the stainless steel look with this option, but it is even larger carries more than enough 4+ star customers ratings.

Our home goods guide has plenty of household essential deals and discounted kitchenware to browse through. Just this morning we spotted a great deal on the Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer alongside a few notable Instant Pot deals and a host of options in the dehydrator Gold Box deals. And you’ll find even more right here.

More on the Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Electric Kettle:

Electric water kettle with 1.0-liter capacity and 1500 watts of power for fast results (120V-60Hz)

Cordless design allows for easy filling and serving; Power base with 30-inch power cord for flexible placement, plus cord wrap for compact storage

Concealed heating element; BPA-free food-contact materials; Removable filter for easy cleaning

Automatic shutoff with boil-dry protection for safety and peace of mind; Water window for precise filling and checking levels at a glance

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!