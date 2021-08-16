Sun Joe’s electric pole saw cuts through tall limbs at $64, today only (Reg. $81)

Today only, Woot is offering the Sun Joe 10-inch Electric Chain and Pole Saw for $63.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. This chainsaw goes for over $80 at Amazon and today’s deal comes within $5 of the 2021 low that we’ve tracked. This pole saw is electric-powered, meaning you won’t have to use gas or oil to run it. Sun Joe’s saw features the ability to extend from 5.8 to 8.8 feet long, allowing for up to 14 feet of overhead reach, making it the perfect solution for trimming overhanging limbs or thin logs. Speaking of log size, it can easily tackle limbs up to 9.5-inches thick. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Should you need an extension cord to power today’s lead deal, we’ve got you covered. This 25-foot Amazon Basics model is designed to be used outdoors and is available for just $17.50 Prime shipped. Extension cords have a variety of uses indoors and out, so if you’ve yet to pick up a good one, this is a great time to buy.

Don't forget to swing by our DIY and outdoor tools guide, which we recently launched. It showcases all of the great deals we find on DIY tools as well as outdoor gear for your home, so be sure to bookmark it and check back frequently. Another guide you should consider visiting is our green deals, as that's where all discounts related to electric yard tools and other similar topics will be posted.

More on the Sun Joe Pole Saw:

Powered by a robust 8-amp motor, the SWJ803E’s multi-angle head can handle the most stubborn tree limbs up to 9.5-inches thick. It features a durable, 10-inch Oregon bar and chain with an auto-oiler to keep the bar and chain fully lubricated during use. And, unlike gas-powered tools, SWJ803E is powered electrically, so you’ll reliably power up with the push of a button without having to deal with smoke, fumes, unpredictable starters or costly tune-ups. Plus the SWJ803E comes equipped with a built-in safety switch to prevent accidental starting.

