Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 with wireless charging case: $60 new or $36 refurb (Reg. $80)

-
AmazonHeadphonesAnker
Reg. $80 From $36

After seeing a fresh batch of Anker price drops this week, we are now tracking a deal on the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds at $59.99 shipped via its official Amazon storefront. Regularly $80, this is a 25% price drop, matching our previous deal mention, and the lowest total we can find. You’ll also find them refurbished at Newegg for $35.99 shipped using code DTPRT25 at checkout. This earbuds setup brings 28 hours of operation to the table by way of the included Qi-ready wireless charging case. HearID tech “maps your hearing sensitivity” to “give you a truly personalized listening experience,” alongside a pair of microphones and cVc 8.0 noise reduction for removing unwanted noise during your calls and listening sessions. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,500 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If the Liberty Air 2 are still a bit much for your casual listening needs, head right over to our aforementioned Anker roundup. There, you’ll find a few different headphone options on sale as well as the Soundcore Liberty Air X True Wireless Earbuds for just $30 Prime shipped, which are easily some of the best in the price range. 

We are also still tracing one of the best prices yet on Apple’s AirPods Pro down at $180. But you’ll also want to check out this morning’s offer on the Wyze ANC headphones with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant built-in at $58 as well as our headphones deal hub for even more including the first price drop of the year on the Bose QuietComfort ANC Earbuds

More on the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2:

  • Diamond-Inspired Sound: Inspired by the ultra-hard structure of diamonds, Liberty Air 2’s driver domes maintain their rigidity even when vibrating at high frequencies. Music is reproduced with a 15% larger frequency bandwidth for clear treble and 2× more bass.
  • Perfect for Home Offices: Each earbud is equipped with two microphones and cVc 8.0 noise reduction technology. Environmental noises are reduced by 60%, while 95% of your voice is retained so you sound louder and clearer on the other end.

