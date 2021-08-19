Razer’s V1 Hammerhead Wireless Gaming Earbuds now $40 at Amazon (Reg. up to $100)

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsRazer
Reg. $55+ $40

Amazon is now offering the Razer V1 Hammerhead True Wireless Bluetooth Gaming Earbuds for $39.36 shipped. Regularly up to $100 and more recently sitting in the $55+ range, this is the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon and the lowest total we can find. Razer might have just announced the next-generation set, but it will likely be a while before the $130 V2 models get down this low. Features include a gaming-focused set of 13mm drivers, an IPX4-rated water resistance, “hassle-free” pairing, and Bluetooth 5.0 tech. This completely wireless set of cans provides up to 15-hours of operation on a single charge alongside touch-enabled controls and voice assistant support. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,500 Amazon customers. More details below. 

For something even more affordable in the wireless earbuds category, take a look at the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air X True Wireless Earbuds. You can currently score them in our latest Anker roundup for just $30 shipped alongside a host of the brand’s other gear from $16 right here

We are also tracking solid price drops on Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 with wireless charging case, but you’ll want to head over to our PC gaming guide for more. We have offers on EPOS’ latest B20 USB microphone, a new low on Intel’s 9th Generation i5 processor, and ASUS’ ROG Keris wireless gaming mouse at low of $69, just to name a few. 

Be sure to dive into our hands-on reviews for the Razer Opus X and Barracuda X headsets as well as coverage of the Blade 17 and Blade 15 Base with 11th generation Intel CPUs, Thunderbolt 4, and more. 

More on the Razer V1 Hammerhead:

  • More synchronized audio visual response for mobile gaming: Provides a more immersive wireless experience for videos and games via a 60ms input latency
  • Immersive, Full-Range Audio: Custom-tuned 13mm driver technology provides deeper bass and higher frequency detail for dynamic, superior audio clarity for gaming, music, videos, and conference calls
  • Secure In-Ear Fit: Comes with silicone tips for comfort and added grip

