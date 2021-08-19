LEGO expands seasonal lineup with two new Christmas creations

After getting a first report on the upcoming Home Alone set that’ll fittingly be launching ahead of the holiday season, we’re now seeing two new additions to the LEGO lineup that’ll be bringing some festive cheer to your collection. Assembling two different affordable sets, there are a pair of seasonal creations launching later this fall ahead of the winter holiday season. Head below for all of the details on the latest LEGO Christmas seasonal sets.

LEGO debuts two new Christmas creations

The LEGO Group first got in on the winter holiday festivities earlier this year with the debut of its Harry Potter Advent Calendar, only to then go on and expand that into Marvel and Star Wars offerings. Now that same Christmas focus is carrying over into a pair of new unveils for LEGO fans to get in on.

Entering as some stocking stuffer-caliber creations, the new LEGO seasonal sets are headlined by the Christmas Penguin. Stacking up to 244 pieces, this build delivers on what you’d expect from its name with a brick-built penguin and some other festive decor. There is a miniature Christmas tree off to the side as well as some gifts, which all rest on a snow-covered base. This one is the more expensive of the two kits at $14.99.

Alongside the penguin, the LEGO Group will also be rolling out a new pair of brick-built ornaments into its seasonal collection. Following the same winter theming, this Polar Bear & Gift Pack kit assembles two different pieces of decor for placing around your home, be it on the tree or somewhere else. Each one has a rope at the top to hang somewhere, and assemble both a polar bear and wrapped present out of the 142 pieces. This set enters at the $9.99 price point.

In either case, the new LEGO Christmas Penguin and ornament sets will be officially available for purchase starting on October 1.

Both of the new LEGO Christmas sets follow what we’ve seen from other seasonal builds this year. In July, we got a first look at two new Halloween creations that deliver much of the same brick-built action with a spooky emphasis.

There’s likely to be even more launching later this fall, too. Around the same time that we first get a look at the LEGO winter holiday look book, the annual Christmas tree ornament should debut. We’ll likely see those additional releases debut around the end of October, so until then today’s new kits will have to hold over builders.

9to5Toys’ Take

With the holidays inching closer, so too are new promotions that incentivize builders to hit certain thresholds in order to score limited-edition promotional sets. While the LEGO Group has made it easy for much of the year to hit those spending amounts, thanks to massive collections of new kits, those unveils will be slowing down as we close out the year. Where the new LEGO Christmas sets come into play is offering some pretty notable ways to pad your orders for locking in those inevitable promos.

Though even on their own, both the new LEGO Christmas Penguin and ornament sets offer up a lot to like for bringing some festive cheer to your collection.

