LEGO unveils its first Marvel Advent Calendar with exclusive minifigs and festive builds

After seeing a collection of over 70 new creations launch today, the LEGO Group is continuing the debuts with a first look at Marvel LEGO Advent Calendar. Entering with 24 different festive creations for the holiday season, the 298-piece kit has exclusive versions of Tony Stark and Spider-Man alongside plenty of miniature builds and the like. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO expands holiday collection with new Marvel Advent Calendar

Earlier in the year, 9to5Toys confirmed a report that the LEGO Group would be expanding its annual collection of festive creations into the MCU, and today we’re finally getting an official look at the upcoming kit. While we’ve already seen what to expect from the LEGO Star Wars and Harry Potter Advent Calendars, that’s now continuing over to the Marvel side of things.

As per usual with the holiday countdown sets, there are 24 different miniature builds to assemble over each of the December. The kit itself includes 298 pieces in order to create a variety of micro-scale models, minifigures, and accessories. A spoiler warning for those who want to be surprised while unboxing the set.

Some of our favorite inclusions this time around include a new festive Tony Stark minifig sporting a holiday sweater complete with a snowflake Arc Reactor. That’s alongside a new Spider-Man alongside Thor rocking a scarf and some other mainstays in the MCU. You’ll also find Black Widow and Captain Marvel, as well as a Thanos minifigure who fittingly includes a lump of coal.

On the side of miniature builds, there are quite a few interesting inclusions. While there are some festive models lik a stocking and Christmas tree, the real stars of the LEGO Marvel Advent Calendar are the Infinity Gauntlet complete with all of the stones, as well as a snowman Iron Man, minature hall of Tony Stark’s armor, and Avengers Tower build.

Launching ahead of the holiday season

Entering with a $39.99 price tag, the LEGO Marvel Advent Calendar will be launching alongside the other festive builds. It’ll be available for purchase on September 1 direct from LEGO as well as other retailers.

9to5Toys’ Take:

With the winter holiday season quickly approaching, it’s wonderful to finally see the LEGO Group get in on the Advent Calendar action with a new Marvel set. And oh what an eye-catching batch of collections the set appears to be. I’m particularly loving the exclusive new minifigures, but all of the little builds are certainly on the more interesting side, as well.

