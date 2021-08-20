Apple’s H1 chip highlights Powerbeats Pro on sale for $180 (Reg. $249)

Reg. $249 $180

Amazon now offers the Apple Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds for $179.99 shipped in several styles. With a $249 normal going rate, you’re looking at a notable chance to score the flagship Beats earbuds at a discount. Coming within $10 of our previous mention, this is the second-best price of the year on several of the colors and some of the best discounts since the new Studio Buds were released. Centered around an entirely wireless design, Powerbeats Pro rock up to 24-hours of playback and a workout-ready form-factor. Thanks to Apple’s H1 chip, you’ll be able to enjoy features like Hey Siri, quick pairing, longer range, and more. Over 51,000 customers at Amazon have left a 4.6/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below more.

Compared to the latest from Beats, its new Studio Buds deliver a notable alternative to the lead deal that’ll save you some extra cash. Right now, you’ll pay $130 for the brand’s new earbuds, which deliver a similar true wireless design sans the workout-friendly build with the added trade-off of ditching the H1 chip. We also noted that the audio was a bit less rich compared to Powerbeats Pro. But if those exclusions aren’t a dealbreaker, going with the Studio Buds is an easy recommendation.

Or if you’re prefer to ditch the more workout-ready form-factors, going with Apple’s AirPods Pro now that they’re down to one of the best prices of the year at $180. Despite the trade-offs, you’re still getting a pretty capable set of earbuds centered around ANC, Hey Siri support, and newfound Spatial Audio streaming features.

More on the Powerbeats Pro Earbuds:

Totally wireless Powerbeats Pro earphones are built to revolutionize your workouts. With zero wires to hold you back, the adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks are customizable for extended comfort and stability. A reinforced design for sweat and water resistance lets you take it to the next level. Each earbud has full volume and track controls and up to 9 hours of listening time to fuel your training with powerful, balanced sound.

