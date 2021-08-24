Today’s best game deals: Aliens Fireteam Elite $34, Doom Slayers Collection $11, more

In today’s best game deals, The new Aliens Fireteam Elite releases today on PlayStation and Xbox and you can already score a copy for $33.88 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with a Walmart+ Membership (free trial). Regularly $40, like it still fetches at Amazon, this is the lowest price we have tracked on the brand new shooter. This one takes place 23 years after the original alien trilogy as players take on the role of a group of colonial marines in a third-person co-op shooter. There are over 20 enemy types “with their own intelligence to ambush and outsmart marines,” five unique classes, and much more you can learn about in our launch coverage. Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Doom Slayers Collection, Battlefield V, Moonlighter, PvZ Battle for Neighborville Complete, Celeste, Cuphead, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- PlayStation Indie Game sale from $1
- PlayStation Games Under $20 sale
- Nintendo’s Bethesda sale now live from $4 (Up to 50% off)
- Mario Kart Live Circuit from $71 shipped (Reg. $100)
- Nintendo unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- Doom Slayers Collection $11 (Reg. $30)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered eShop $27 (Reg. $40)
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen PSN $9 (Reg. $30)
- PvZ Battle for Neighborville Complete Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Thumper Xbox $6 (Reg. $20)
- Moonlighter: Complete Xbox $9.50 (Reg. $24
- Battlefield V Definitive Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $50)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered Switch $10 (Reg. $27+)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Borderlands 3 Standard $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Lumo eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Pixar’s The Incredibles from $12 (Reg. $15+)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Plus members can score it for $8
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair eShop $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Blasphemous eShop $10 (Reg. $25)
- Hyperforma eShop $2 (Reg. $14)
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- The Witcher 3: Complete PSN $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Shadow of the Colossus PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Owlboy PSN $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- MediEvil PSN $15 (Reg. $30)
- Watch Dogs Legion $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Yakuza Kiwami PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Celeste PSN $6 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- DOOM PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Contra Anniversary Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Deluxe PSN $9 (Reg. $60)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village $47 (Reg. $60)
- John Wick Hex Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Judgment PS5 $30 (Reg. $40)
- bit.trip Switch games from $2 (Reg. $5)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon $30 (Reg. $60)
- Outriders Day One Edition $34 (Reg. $60)
- Cloudpunk PS4 $24 (Reg. $30)
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Trials of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Cat Quest eShop $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Demon’s Souls PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Hitman 3 on PS4/PS5 and Xbox $35 (Reg. $60)
- Returnal PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $39 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
