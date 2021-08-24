Today’s best game deals: Aliens Fireteam Elite $34, Doom Slayers Collection $11, more

In today’s best game deals, The new Aliens Fireteam Elite releases today on PlayStation and Xbox and you can already score a copy for $33.88 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with a Walmart+ Membership (free trial). Regularly $40, like it still fetches at Amazon, this is the lowest price we have tracked on the brand new shooter. This one takes place 23 years after the original alien trilogy as players take on the role of a group of colonial marines in a third-person co-op shooter. There are over 20 enemy types “with their own intelligence to ambush and outsmart marines,” five unique classes, and much more you can learn about in our launch coverage. Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Doom Slayers Collection, Battlefield V, Moonlighter, PvZ Battle for Neighborville Complete, Celeste, Cuphead, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

