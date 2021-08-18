Humankind, Twelve Minutes, Myst, and more now available or coming soon to Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass is getting a load of new titles soon. We took a look at what’s coming at the end of the month, including Stardew Valley, last week, but Xbox Wire is back with another nine games launching on the platform soon. Ranging from cloud availability for NFS Heat, Battlefront II, and Jedi Fallen Order to the launch of Myst, Humankind, Twelve Minutes, and Psychonauts 2, there’s plenty to love here. So, without further ado, let’s take a closer look.

Humankind, NFS Heat, Battlefront II, and Jedi Fallen Order are available to Game Pass members starting today

Humankind was showcased back during E3 2021 and released into beta shortly thereafter. Well, it’s time for the game to fully launch, and the good news is PC gamers can enjoy it today as part of Xbox Game Pass. This historical strategy game allows you to re-write the entire narrative of human history, combining up to 60 different cultures to create your own civilization and lead your people from the Ancient to the Modern Age.

While Humankind is new, the other three titles available today aren’t fresh releases. However, NFS Heat, Battlefront II, and Jedi Fallen Order are now available to play as part of Xbox Cloud Gaming. This means that you can enjoy these titles in your browser, on your phone, or anywhere that your heart takes you. It uses the power of cloud computing to bring AAA gaming over the internet to any device you have, now with a larger game library.

Coming soon is Twelve Minutes, Psychonauts 2, and more

Twelve Minutes launches tomorrow and will be a day one Game Pass release. That means cloud, console, and PC Game Pass subscribers will be able to dive into this unique interactive thriller about a man who’s trapped in a time loop.

Alongside that, there’ll soon be Psychonauts 2, Train Sim World 2, Recompile, and Myst making their way to Game Pass over the next month. There’s a ton to love about Xbox’s game streaming service, which we go more in-depth on right here.

Not a Game Pass member? There’s never been a better time to join

If you’re not yet a part of the Game Pass community, it’s time to change that. Available for $9.99 per month on PC or $14.99 per month on console, you’re getting a library of hundreds of games that really is expanding just about every week. With available titles ranging from Skyrim to Forza Horizon 4, Fallout, No Man’s Sky, and many more, there’s a lot to love here. Plus, all Game Pass subscriptions include EA Play, and Game Pass Ultimate allows you to access titles through Xbox Cloud Gaming, which means you can enjoy your favorite game anywhere.

9to5Toys’ take

I’ve been looking for some new games to play outside of No Man’s Sky and Apex Legends, and this slew of Game Pass releases could keep me busy for a while. Myst looks specifically interesting, while Twelve Minutes and Humankind also have piqued my interest. What games from this release, or any previous launch, are you planning to play on Game Pass? Let men know on Twitter, as I’m always looking for new titles to enjoy.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!