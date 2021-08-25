Save up to $175 on Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac at new lows through the end of today

Through the end of today, B&H is now discounting Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac, headlined by the 8-core 16GB/256GB model at $1,554 shipped when checking out with PayPal. You can also save up to $175 on higher-end configurations, as well as entry-level models starting at $1,224. In either case, you’ll need to go sign into your PayPal account and navigate this landing page to find the B&H offer which will look like this in order to lock-in the savings. Once activated, go add the M1 iMac to your cart and checkout using PayPal, where the discount will be automatically applied. Marking new all-time lows across the board, these up to $175 discounts arrive to make getting in on the Apple Silicon action more affordable than ever. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for all of the details.

Apple’s new 24-inch iMac arrives for the first time with an integrated M1 processor. Its sleek design is backed by 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick.

Then no matter which model you end up with, elevate your new desktop workstation by using some of the savings towards the Twelve South Curve Riser. This stand is comprised of aluminum and gives the iMac a boost off your desk with a sleek design that should blend right in with the rest of your Apple setup. And speaking of, our Apple guide is packed with other notable discounts this week that are worth a look.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

