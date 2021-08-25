Latest LG UltraGear monitor targets smooth gameplay with a 240Hz refresh rate, more

The latest installment in the LG UltraGear lineup has arrived, and it’s one of few that wields a snappy 240Hz refresh rate. While resolution tops out at 1080p, a large number of seasoned gamers prefer a smoother gameplay experience as opposed to a higher resolution. This rings especially true in the realm of e-sports. Other notable features include a 27-inch display, two HDMI ports, a 1-millisecond response time, and support for both AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC. In terms of appearance, LG sticks with the tried-and-true design that can be found across most of the company’s selection of monitors. Continue reading to learn more.

A 240Hz refresh rate headlines the latest LG UltraGear monitor

The latest LG UltraGear is now up for grabs, and it prioritizes smooth gameplay over a high number of pixels. This is achieved with a 1080p resolution that’s paired with a 240Hz refresh rate. This level of speed will be best complemented by a similar number of frames per second, which can be hard to hit unless you have a top-tier GPU or are happy to play games at a lower resolution.

This is why 1080p is probably the right choice for LG. Folks that also use their gaming PC for productivity may be better served by one of the recently released QHD 165Hz monitors from Sceptre or Monoprice. But if e-sports titles are preferred, a higher refresh rate could make the latest LG UltraGear a more tantalizing option.

Pricing and availability

The new LG UltraGear 27-inch 1080p 240Hz monitor has surfaced at Amazon first, and we expect it to show up at more retailers soon. Pricing is set at $299.99 and shipments are slated to begin to go out over the next one to two months. While cost is higher than some others currently on sale, that’s not too surprising, considering this is a brand-new product, and that discounts will inevitably make it more competitive in the relatively near future.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s not immediately clear why LG has launched this monitor. While it’s great to have several options to pick from, at first glance, this unit looks pretty much identical to a unit LG already has, and that’s currently on sale for less.

Setting that aside, this LG UltraGear monitor looks to be a solid option that’s great for folks who prefer high frame rates instead of a QHD or UHD resolution. While even faster monitors with 360Hz refresh rates exist, many would argue that it’s hard to tell if the difference can truly be perceived. For this reason, 240Hz could prove to be the sweet spot between 165Hz and 360Hz offerings.

