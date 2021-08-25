Google Nest Learning Thermostat gets you ready for winter weather at $199 (Save $50)

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront is now offering the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $199 shipped. Marking a return to the 2021 low for the first time in months, today’s discount delivers $50 in savings from the usual $249 price tag and matches our previous mention, as well. With summer on the way out and cooler weather on the horizon, bringing Google’s Nest thermostat into your space will help your home automatically adjust to the change in temperatures. Sporting one of the more aesthetically-pleasing form-factors on the market, there’s a touchscreen at the center of the design that combines with Assistant and smartphone control to deliver an energy-saving package for your smart home. As a #1 best-seller, over 31,900 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Ditching the more adaptive features that give the lead deal its Learning name means you can save some extra cash, and Google’s more recent Thermostat at $130 is just the solution. This alternative delivers much of the same Assistant control and other smart home functionality as the lead dealwithout as polished of a design or any of the learning features noted above. But for a more affordable way to bring voice control and the like to your heating and cooling setup, this is a notable solution for those in the Google ecosystem. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

After your smart home’s climate control has been taken care of before the winter season, another great upgrade for planning ahead falls to the Anker eufy 2K Video Doorbell. The winter holiday season is around the corner, and that means a bevy of package deliveries to keep an eye on. eufy’s front porch upgrade does just that, and on sale for $110, too.

Nest Learning Thermostat features:

Nest 3rd Generation Smart Learning Thermostat: Take control of your home’s heating and cooling without lifting a finger with this thermostat, which learns your habits and adjusts to automatically regulate your home’s temperature based on your schedule. The Nest Leaf feature alerts you when you choose a temperature that’s energy efficient.

