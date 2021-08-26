Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 packs a 2K display and 2-in-1 design for easy note taking at $100 off

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 i5/8GB/128GB for $429 shipped. Down $200 from its list price and $100 from its going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the best price that we’ve seen in new condition and comes within $28 of the all-time low set by a refurbished model a few months ago. Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 takes things to a new level, taking what’s normally a budget-focused build to high-end experience thanks to its 13.5-inch 2K touchscreen and 2-in-1 design. You’ll also find a 10th Generation i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of built-in storage here. For I/O, there’s dual USB-C, HDMI, USB-A, and microSD. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you plan to bring this Chromebook on-the-go when you leave the house, consider using just a fraction of your savings to pick up this laptop sleeve. Amazon has it listed for just $11 and it’s designed to hold 13.3-inch computers, making it perfect for today’s lead deal. This sleeve will allow you to tote your new machine around without worrying about whether it’ll be damaged in your bag.

For those with a bit more room in their budget, consider Acer’s all-new Chromebook Spin 713 with Thunderbolt 4 that’s on sale for $80 off right now. Coming in at $619, you’ll spend around $190 more than today’s lead deal, but also get quite a few additional features here, including Thunderbolt 4, an 11th Gen i5 Evo processor, 256GB of storage, and more.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 features:

Spin your way to amazing versatility with Acer’s Chromebook Spin 13. This handy machine quickly transforms into anything you need it to be— a Notebook, stand-up Display, Tent or Tablet—thanks to its special 360° Hinge. A first for convertible Chromebooks, the elegant aluminum Chromebook Spin 13 uses a fast 8th Gen Intel processor.

