Energizer lantern all-time low, flashlights, and headlamps from $9.50 at Amazon (Up to 35% off)

Amazon is now offering a series of notable deals on Energizer and Eveready lanterns, flashlights, and more from under $10. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with solid 4+ star ratings across the board. One standout is the Energizer Vision LED Camping Lantern at $24.43. This one is regularly closer to $36 or so and is now 32% off for a new Amazon all-time low. Perfect for camping trips, exploring around the yard with the kids, and more, this is a rechargeable lantern with 360-degree hands-free illumination. It can push out 1000 lumens on its high setting with an IPX4 water-resistant design and impact-resistance up to 1 meter alongside the ability to charge up external devices via its USB port. Rated 4+ stars. More deals below from under $10.

More Energizer and Eveready deals:

We are also still tracking a great deal on a pair of EVEREADY’s Energi LED Flashlights at just $6 Prime shipped alongside even more in our outdoor sports and DIY guides. Then go check out this Gentleman’s Hardware collapsible water bottle as well as Amazon’s Wilson football sale from $12 and Home Depot’s end of summer tool event.

More on the Energizer Vision LED Camping Lantern:

One Energizer VISION Rechargeable Lantern with one charging cable…Delivers 360-degree illumination for hands-free area lighting…This lantern has a USB port out for charging devices, making it great as a camping lantern or emergency light…Casts 1000 lumens on High mode for powerfully bright light…This LED lantern is IPX4 water-resistant and impact-resistant up to 1 meter for dependable performance.

